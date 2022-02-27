Selena Gomez Falls While Walking SAG Awards Red Carpet In Black Pumps

OUCH! Selena Gomez took a tumble while walking in her high heels on the SAG Awards red carpet, but she recovered quickly from the fall.

Selena Gomez was more relatable than ever when she struggled to walk in her pointy high heels on the Screen Actors’ Guild Awards red carpet. A video from the red carpet reveals that Selena stumbled and fell right down to one knee. It looked like a pretty hard tumble, with one shoe falling out from underneath her. Luckily, someone was by Selena’s side to quickly help her up, and she immediately took off the other shoe to run off the carpet.

Leave it to Selena Gomez to make even slipping on the red carpet look good https://t.co/7JzhcPAuQp pic.twitter.com/buTnCE8vJf — Variety (@Variety) February 28, 2022

It seems like Selena didn’t want to take the risk of falling again once she got onstage at the show, because she kept the heels off while presenting an award alongside Martin Short during the awards ceremony. Selena and Martin presented the second award of the evening, and fans immediately noticed that Sel was barefoot as she tiptoed across the stage. It wasn’t until about an hour later that the video of her red carpet tumble surfaced to tell more of the story!

Luckily, Selena handled the situation like a pro and looked totally confident and on-point when she took the stage. She cracked jokes alongside Martin before presenting an award to Ariana DeBose. Later, she joined Martin and more of their Only Murders in the Building co-stars at a table for the rest of the awards ceremony. Even though the shoes didn’t work out for her, Selena looked beyond stunning in her velvet Oscar de la Renta dress at the show.

Selena and her castmates were nominated for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the SAG Awards, but they lost out to the cast of Ted Lasso. The group is currently filming a second season of the hit Hulu show, which first premiered in August 2021. Selena will be returning alongside Martin and Steve Martin for the second season, and her friend, Cara Delevingne, will also have a role on the show when it returns.