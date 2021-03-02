Irina Shayk Reveals Why She Refuses To Talk About Bradley Cooper In Interview 1 Year After Split

Irina Shayk talked about co-parenting with her ex Bradley Cooper and revealed the reason she doesn’t ‘want to give away’ details about her ‘past relationship’, in a new interview.

Irina Shayk, 35, doesn’t think she owes the public an explanation about her romance or split with ex Bradley Cooper, 46. The model, who split from the actor in June 2019, has been tightlipped about their almost four-year relationship as well as their breakup and it’s all because she feels it’s a “private” matter that is part of her “inner self.”

“My past relationship, it’s something that belongs to me, and it’s private,” she told Elle. “It’s just a piece of my inner self that I don’t want to give away.”

Although she refuses to talk about her love life, she did talk about her opinion on the word “co-parenting”, something she now does with her and Bradley’s daughter Lea, 3. “I never understood the term co-parenting,” she admitted. “When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting.”

Irina’s feelings about parenting are definitely understandable considering both she and Bradley seem to be doing it quite well. The two are often seen spending a lot of time with Lea on a regular basis and even reunite sometimes to make sure she’s being raised in a healthy and loving manner. They were recently spotted taking the tot to a toy store in Jan. and the smile on little Lea’s face proved she was having a great time.

Before their split, Bradley and Irina were still private for the most part but would show up to red carpets together and pose for cameras while looking flawless. Some of the events they made a lasting impression at included the 2019 Golden Globe Awards and the 2019 Academy Awards. A source previously told us that their breakup has been handled well and they are keeping their focus on their daughter.

“[Brad’s] the best dad, he’s so bonded with Lea and shares all the duties equally with Irina,” a source close to the exes EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in March of 2020. The insider added, “There’s no ego involved, he puts his daughter’s needs first and fortunately Irina does the same, that’s why it works so well.”