Kanye West Can’t Stop Smiling As He Returns To Malibu After French Getaway With Irina Shayk

Kanye West was positively beaming during his visit to Golden Heart Ranch in Malibu! Check out the latest pic of the rapper in his first photo since his getaway with model Irina Shayk.

Kanye West couldn’t have looked happier in the first photo of the rapper since returning from his getaway with Irina Shayk. The “Famous” rapper, 44, sported a bright grin as he spent some time with friends and confidants at the Golden Heart Ranch in Malibu on June 10. Kanye wore a pair of Yeezys along with dark pants and a blue poncho. Take a look at the photo below!

The photo comes just one day after Kanye and Irina, 35, touched down at an airport in New Jersey, after they celebrated Kanye’s 44th birthday in Provence, France. The twosome, who have a connection that goes back more than a decade, were seen “smiling and strolling” and looked “very much like a couple,” per an initial report that came out on June 9. The report also claimed that Irina and Kanye appeared to be “100 percent romantically together.”

It’s still “unclear how serious” the two are, the report went on. But the potential couple seem like “friends with benefits status.” Irina and Kanye have known each other since as early as 2010, when the supermodel appeared in his music video for “Power,” one of the singles off of his My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy album. In 2012, Irina also modeled ready-to-wear selections from Kanye’s Yeezy line at Paris Fashion Week.

Prior to their getaway, Irina was spotted back in April walking the streets of New York City in a DMX T-shirt. The garment’s design was actually a collaboration between Kanye and Balenciaga. Fans’ interest has surely been piqued by Kanye’s potential new romance. After all, it comes less than six months after he and Kim Kardashian officially began divorce proceedings.

But Kanye and Irina appear to be keeping a low-profile for now. The same day that Kanye was spotted in Malibu, Irina was seen back in the Big Apple, sporting a sleek black jumpsuit and looking totally unbothered. Fans surely cannot wait to see if the rumors and are true, and if Kanye and Irina are actually an item.