See Pics

Bradley Cooper & Ex Irina Shayk Reunite In Rare Photos As He Gives Her An Affectionate Look

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk
SplashNews
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk91st Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
**USE CHILD PIXELATED IMAGES IF YOUR TERRITORY REQUIRES IT** Bradley Cooper and his Ex Irina Shayk are seen taking a walk with their daughter Lea in New York City Pictured: Lea Shayk-Cooper,Bradley Cooper,Irina Shayk Ref: SPL5230315 020621 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
New York, NY - Irina Shayk and Lea De Seine enjoy a NYC stroll after school. Pictured: Irina Shayk, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper BACKGRID USA 1 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
**USE CHILD PIXELATED IMAGES IF YOUR TERRITORY REQUIRES IT** Irina Shayk takes her daughter Lea Shayk-Cooper for a walk in New York City Pictured: Irina Shayk,Lea Shayk-Cooper Ref: SPL5224941 030521 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights View Gallery View Gallery 32 Photos.
Evening Writer

Exes Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were pictured together amid a family reunion at the playground with their daughter, Lea. Their daughter was rocking another princess ensemble!

There’s no animosity — or awkwardness — between these exes! Two years after their split, Bradley Cooper, 46, and Irina Shayk, 35, reunited for a family hangout with their adorable daughter Lea, 4, in New York City on June 1. Amid the hangout, Bradley was captured flashing an affectionate smile at his former girlfriend as they appeared to be standing in a playground.

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk
Bradley Cooper looks sweetly at his ex, Irina Shayk, as they hang out with their daughter Lea in a playground on June 1, 2021. [SplashNews]
Bradley and Irina were also pictured with their daughter, whom they later left the playground with. The family of three was a fashionable unit: Irina wore a nude button-down dress with rubber boots in the same neutral shade, while Bradley opted for a more casual look in a Willie Nelson T-shirt, blue pants and his daughter’s rainbow headband.

Bradley Cooper Irina Shayk daughter
Bradley Cooper holds hands with Lea, who is wearing one of her pink dresses, alongside Irina Shayk in NYC on June 1, 2021. [SplashNews]
However, Lea arguably won the award for “Best Dressed” among this family! The four-year-old looked adorable in a lace dress with tiered ruffles, which was made in a bright shade of bubblegum. Pink appears to be her favorite color, since she is often spotted rocking the fun color in many of her outings with her parents!

Take for instance the photo below, which showed Lea and Irina strolling hand-in-hand through NYC at the end of May. While Irina kept cozy in 032c Système de la Mode’s black sweatpants set, her daughter dressed the opposite of casual! Instead, Irina’s mini-me decided to instead have a Disney princess moment in a puffy pink, glittery dress.

Irina Shayk with her daughter
Lea loves the color pink — and princess dresses! [SplashNews]
Then, in March, Lea looked like a Barbie ballerina in an ultra-puffy pink tutu that she wore to school! Bradley was seen walking his daughter to school as she wore the adorable ensemble in NYC’s SoHo area. There are countless times Lea has worn pink (like for this outing with her mom, which Lea wore a pink and white-striped Moschino sweater for).

Bradley Cooper with his daughter
Bradley Cooper held hands with his daughter, who wore a ballerina tutu right before her fourth birthday. [SplashNews]
While Lea is often pictured in her pink outfits with her parents, it’s rare to see the family all together in one photo. From time to time, they are caught together: for example, they reunited in the beginning of 2021 for a family trip to the toy shop. Otherwise, Irina and Bradley keep their past relationship out of the press, after going their separate ways after four years together in 2019.