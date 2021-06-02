Bradley Cooper & Ex Irina Shayk Reunite In Rare Photos As He Gives Her An Affectionate Look

Exes Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were pictured together amid a family reunion at the playground with their daughter, Lea. Their daughter was rocking another princess ensemble!

There’s no animosity — or awkwardness — between these exes! Two years after their split, Bradley Cooper, 46, and Irina Shayk, 35, reunited for a family hangout with their adorable daughter Lea, 4, in New York City on June 1. Amid the hangout, Bradley was captured flashing an affectionate smile at his former girlfriend as they appeared to be standing in a playground.

Bradley and Irina were also pictured with their daughter, whom they later left the playground with. The family of three was a fashionable unit: Irina wore a nude button-down dress with rubber boots in the same neutral shade, while Bradley opted for a more casual look in a Willie Nelson T-shirt, blue pants and his daughter’s rainbow headband.

However, Lea arguably won the award for “Best Dressed” among this family! The four-year-old looked adorable in a lace dress with tiered ruffles, which was made in a bright shade of bubblegum. Pink appears to be her favorite color, since she is often spotted rocking the fun color in many of her outings with her parents!

Take for instance the photo below, which showed Lea and Irina strolling hand-in-hand through NYC at the end of May. While Irina kept cozy in 032c Système de la Mode’s black sweatpants set, her daughter dressed the opposite of casual! Instead, Irina’s mini-me decided to instead have a Disney princess moment in a puffy pink, glittery dress.

Then, in March, Lea looked like a Barbie ballerina in an ultra-puffy pink tutu that she wore to school! Bradley was seen walking his daughter to school as she wore the adorable ensemble in NYC’s SoHo area. There are countless times Lea has worn pink (like for this outing with her mom, which Lea wore a pink and white-striped Moschino sweater for).

While Lea is often pictured in her pink outfits with her parents, it’s rare to see the family all together in one photo. From time to time, they are caught together: for example, they reunited in the beginning of 2021 for a family trip to the toy shop. Otherwise, Irina and Bradley keep their past relationship out of the press, after going their separate ways after four years together in 2019.