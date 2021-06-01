Irina Shayk’s Daughter Lea, 4, Rocks A Pink Frilly Dress While On A Scooter With Mom In NYC — Pic

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper’s daughter looked like a Disney princess in the middle of an adventure while riding a scooter in a princess dress!

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper‘s four-year-old daughter, Lea Cooper, didn’t look like any other pedestrian in New York City on June 1. Riding a scooter while wearing a puffy pink dress with tulle layers and floral appliqués, the toddler looked more like a Disney princess making a getaway from her castle! Lea wasn’t escaping from an evil stepmother, though; she was instead taking a stroll with her very loving mother, Irina, on Manhattan’s sidewalks.

Irina, meanwhile, opted for a more modern ensemble: a boxy leather blazer, paired with a black bodysuit and snakeskin print pants. The 35-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model also carried a $12,500 alligator skin texture clutch bag from Stalvey.

However, Irina and Lea did coordinate their outfits for a stroll in NYC on May 14! The mother-daughter duo wore matching beige trench coats for that walk (although Lea did add her own personal touches with a Burberry bucket hat and of course, another puffy dress).

As you can see, Irina and Bradley’s adorable daughter loves princess attire! She was also seen in a pink and white striped sweater from Moschino and a pink tutu for another walk with her famous mom on May 7. The little one is often seen out and about on the sidewalks of Manhattan with her parents, who split after four years together in June of 2019. Lea was also recently seen taking a walk with her dad, Bradley — who was showing off his short hair makeover — on May 26.

On occasion, Irina and Bradley reunite for family hangouts, like when they took Lea to a toy shop in January of 2021. Otherwise, Irina prefers to keep her former relationship with Bradley out of the press. “My past relationship, it’s something that belongs to me, and it’s private. It’s just a piece of my inner self that I don’t want to give away,” the Russian model told Elle for an interview published in March of 2021. She added, “I don’t read what is out there. Honestly, I’m too busy raising a child. If they want to write articles [about me], they’re doing their job. I’m concentrating on my life and my friends. The rest is just noise.”