Bradley Cooper Shows Off New Short Hair While Holding Hands With Daughter Lea, 4, In NYC — Pics

Evening Writer

Bradley Cooper stepped out with his new short hair makeover while enjoying an adorable afternoon with his four-year-old daughter, Lea, whom the ‘A Star Is Born’ actor shares with ex-fiancée Irina Shayk.

Bradley Cooper is introducing New York City to his short hair makeover! The A Star Is Born actor, 46, stepped out with a short crop of hair on top of his head and faded sides while adorably walking hand-in-hand with his daughter Lea Cooper, 4, on May 26. Bradley wore a plain black T-shirt with a discreet logo for the outing, paired with modest navy trousers, black lace-up shoes and a blue medical face mask. Meanwhile, Bradley’s daughter — whom he shares with ex-fiancée Irina Shayk, 35 — looked so cute in a blue floral dress and her own crossbody chain purse.

Bradley Cooper steps out with shorter hair while taking a stroll with his daughter, Lea, in New York City on May 26, 2021.
While Bradley has sported all sorts of hair lengths over the years, fans are more accustomed to seeing the Oscar-nominated actor with his signature gelled-back hair (and slightly more facial hair). It looks like Bradley is going for a more clean-cut look as summer approaches!

Bradley Cooper is pictured here with his usual hairstyle (hair styled back with some scruff on his face) at the Arthur Miller Foundation Honors gala in New York on Nov. 18, 2019.
Bradley sported quite the opposite look while filming Paul Thomas Anderson‘s forthcoming film in the later half of 2020, which is going by the working title of Soggy Bottom. Bradley is playing a “small part” in the film set in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles amid the 1970’s (per Variety), so the father needed a hair makeover to match the era — hence the long hair and fully grown-out beard you see below!

Bradley Cooper with longer hair on the set of his upcoming film, Soggy Bottom, in Encino, CA on Aug. 29, 2020.
Bradley was also seen with his new short hair while holding hands with his daughter in New York City on May 21. The Silver Linings Playbook star is often spotted out and about with his mini me! So is Irina, who is successfully co-parenting with Bradley despite splitting after four years together in June of 2019; Irina and Lea were also seen hand-in-hand while walking around NYC earlier in May.