Bradley Cooper’s Daughter, Lea, 4, Holds Her ‘Twin’ Doll In Princess Tiara & All Pink With Mom Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk has stepped out in New York City with her mini-me daughter Lea, who wore a pink designer sweater and a princess tiara.

Irina Shayk, 35, is such a proud mama to her four-year-old daughter Lea! The Russian-born model, who shares the toddler with A Star Is Born actor, Bradley Cooper, 46, stepped out in New York City on May 7. She was seen taking her mini-me shopping for an American Girl doll, which Lea was seen carrying. The blonde beauty looked incredibly chic in a tiny pink tiara, a Moschino sweater, a pink tulle skirt, and grey stockings with pink ballet flats.

She held onto her mom’s hand, who rocked loose fitting jeans, a purple and white striped blouse with a few of the buttons left open, and pink mules. She accessorized with a beige mask, small sunglasses, layered necklaces, and a small pink purse. Although Bradley and Irina ended their four year relationship in June 2019, they have been busy sharing parenting responsibilities, and remain friends.

Just days prior, the actor was seen walking hand-in-hand with Lea on a rainy New York City day. The pair were seen strolling on May 5, and little Lea looked seriously adorable. She wore a grey woolen top with a purple tulle skirt over jeans, and a pair of leopard print shoes, which she’s worn before! The toddler also donned a pink protective face mask and a green jacket to protect against the chill. Talk about an up-and-coming fashionista!

The Victoria’s Secret model recently opened up about why she doesn’t publicly discuss their almost four-year relationship, as well as their breakup. She revealed it’s because she feels it’s a “private” matter that is part of her “inner self.” “My past relationship, it’s something that belongs to me, and it’s private,” she told Elle. “It’s just a piece of my inner self that I don’t want to give away.” She continued, “I never understood the term co-parenting. When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting.”