Bradley Cooper’s Daughter Lea, 4, Looks So Grown Up With Long Pigtails & Leopard Dress — Pics

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were spotted walking separately with their adorable daughter Lea as she trotted to and from school in New York City on May 3.

Bradley Cooper‘s daughter Lea Cooper, 4, stole the show on New York City sidewalks on May 1! The cute tot wore a pretty leopard print dress with black tights and long pigtails in her hair as she held her 46-year-old doting dad’s hand during a stroll. She also wore matching cat ears over her head, a pink face mask, and leopard print flat shoes.

The actor also wore his own stylish outfit during the outing. It included a dark blue long-sleeved button-down top, matching pants, and gray sneakers. He topped it off with a black baseball cap, black face mask, and sunglasses.

Before Bradley picked up little Lea, his ex and Lea’s mom, Irina Shayk, 35, was photographed bringing her to school in the area. She also held the little gal’s hand during the walk and showed off her own eye-catching outfit, which consisted of a blue blazer with pinstripes over a white button-down top and matching blue pinstripe pants. She added black boots and white socks to the look, giving off a casual yet professional vibe.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Lea out with her parents. Although the former lovebirds often spend time with her on solo outings, they’re still sometimes spotted together, like in Jan., when they took her to a toy store in the Big Apple. The mini me had a huge smile on her face as her mom and dad came out of the store with bags full of goodies and they all appeared relaxed and comfortable around each other.

Bradley and Irina ended their four year relationship in June 2019 and have been busy co-parenting ever since. A source previously told us that Bradley’s been loving his father-daughter times with Lea and puts her needs above all else. “[Brad’s] the best dad, he’s so bonded with Lea and shares all the duties equally with Irina,” a source close to the exes EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in March of 2020. “There’s no ego involved, he puts his daughter’s needs first and fortunately Irina does the same, that’s why it works so well.”