Irina Shayk & Daughter Lea, 4, Twin In Matching Coats For Cute Mother-Daughter Stroll

Irina Shayk coordinated ensembles with her adorable little girl as they enjoyed a casual stroll in New York City.

Irina Shayk, 35, was spotted as she stepped out with daughter Lea De Seine, four, in New York City on May 12. The mother-daughter duo were dressed in matching outfits as they wore cream colored trench coats. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model strolled alongside the adorable little girl whom she shares with ex partner Bradley Cooper.

The supermodel looked chic as ever with her dark hair pulled back in a low bun without a fly-away in sight. Irina kept concealed behind a pair of dark Wayfarer Ray-Ban sunglasses. Going incognito as she wandered down the street, the catwalk queen teamed her calf-length coat with black strappy sandals.

The Russian-born beauty kept her look classic and finished off her wardrobe with small gold hoop earrings, a few dainty necklaces, and a designer handbag. Lea looked precious in a Burberry hat and brightly colored ruffled dress.

Although Bradley and Irina ended their four year relationship in June 2019, they have been busy sharing parenting responsibilities, and remain friends. Just a few days prior to Irina and Lea’s outing, the A Star Is Born actor enjoyed some quality time with his daughter and was seen walking hand-in-hand with her on a rainy New York City day on May 5.

Little Lea looked seriously adorable as she strolled alongside her father in a grey woolen top with a purple tulle skirt over her jeans, paired with a pair of leopard print shoes, which she has worn before! The toddler also donned a pink protective face mask and a green jacket to protect against the chill. This girl clearly takes after her fashionista mom already!