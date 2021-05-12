See Pic

Irina Shayk & Daughter Lea, 4, Twin In Matching Coats For Cute Mother-Daughter Stroll

Irina Shayk daughter matching coats
SplashNews
Irina Shayk backstage Max Mara show, Backstage, Spring Summer 2019, Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 20 Sep 2018
**USE CHILD PIXELATED IMAGES IF YOUR TERRITORY REQUIRES IT**Irina Shayk and her daughter Lea Cooper pictured wearing matching outfits in Downtown, Manhattan.Pictured: irina Shayk,Lea CooperRef: SPL5226531 120521 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Jose Perez / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Irina Shayk's daughter Lea De Seine couldn't look any happier with her new American Girl doll after attending a private event in NYC.Pictured: Irina Shayk, Lea De Seine Shayk CooperBACKGRID USA 7 MAY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Irina Shayk shows off her curves for Intimissimi as she models the Italian brand's new 'Triangle Lace Bra. Irina, 34, is an ambassador for the intimates label. Please credit Intimissimi / MEGA. 01 Sep 2020 Pictured: Irina Shayk for Intimissimi. Photo credit: Intimissimi/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA697583_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
News Reporter

Irina Shayk coordinated ensembles with her adorable little girl as they enjoyed a casual stroll in New York City.

Irina Shayk, 35, was spotted as she stepped out with daughter Lea De Seine, four, in New York City on May 12. The mother-daughter duo were dressed in matching outfits as they wore cream colored trench coats. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model strolled alongside the adorable little girl whom she shares with ex partner Bradley Cooper.

The supermodel looked chic as ever with her dark hair pulled back in a low bun without a fly-away in sight. Irina kept concealed behind a pair of dark Wayfarer Ray-Ban sunglasses. Going incognito as she wandered down the street, the catwalk queen teamed her calf-length coat with black strappy sandals.

Irina Shayk daughter matching coats
Irina Shayk stepped out in matching coats with daughter Lea De Seine in New York City on May 12, 2021. (SplashNews)

The Russian-born beauty kept her look classic and finished off her wardrobe with small gold hoop earrings, a few dainty necklaces, and a designer handbag. Lea looked precious in a Burberry hat and brightly colored ruffled dress.

Although Bradley and Irina ended their four year relationship in June 2019, they have been busy sharing parenting responsibilities, and remain friends. Just a few days prior to Irina and Lea’s outing, the A Star Is Born actor enjoyed some quality time with his daughter and was seen walking hand-in-hand with her on a rainy New York City day on May 5.

Irina Shayk daughter matching coats
The supermodel looked chic as ever while enjoying a leisurely stroll with her adorable mini-me. (SplashNews)

Little Lea looked seriously adorable as she strolled alongside her father in a grey woolen top with a purple tulle skirt over her jeans, paired with a pair of leopard print shoes, which she has worn before! The toddler also donned a pink protective face mask and a green jacket to protect against the chill. This girl clearly takes after her fashionista mom already!