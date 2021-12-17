Kim Kardashian: The ‘Safety’ Measures She Added To Her Kids’ Phones After North Went Rogue On TikTok

After her oldest daughter North posted on TikTok, Kim Kardashian is taking some precautionary measures to ensure her kids have the right relationship with social media.

Kim Kardashian is definitely the social media queen, but does she want the same for her kids? The mom, 41, who shares children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, Psalm, 2 with ex Kanye West, 44, had to reckon with that question recently when North hopped on TikTok without her knowing. “Kim and her sisters decided it was time to turn on Parental Controls for all of their kids to make sure nothing like this happens again,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “Not only did they make the accounts restricted so that the kids cannot view content that is not suitable for kids, but they also all now all have enabled the Family Safety Mode, which allows them to create passwords for their kids accounts and have remote control access over their kids Tik Toks so that they are always aware what they are doing when they use the app.”

The source went on to share that although she doesn’t need to completely restrict North from using a cell phone in general, she does want to be smart about the limitations. “There will be no more TikTok videos streaming live without Kim’s knowledge,” the insider shared. “It is way too dangerous and North also now knows that she is not to even try to do this again. Kim is not a huge disciplinarian, but when it comes to her the safety of her and her children, she will always put her foot down.”

An additional KarJenner source spoke to us about the moms having a “lengthy discussion” about social media use with their kids, although they still want their children to have fun with it — consciously. “[T]he Kardashian sisters know it’s just the world we live in. Kids have phones at an early age so their parents can connect with them anytime. They also monitor their phones very closely to ensure they’re being safe about it,” the source revealed. “It’s really not a big deal to them if their kids use social media, it’s all been discussed and as long as they’re being sensible about what they post, it’s all good.”

Aside for North’s little TikTok adventure, the Kardashian moms seem to be doing pretty well with putting their ideas into practice as it pertains to their kids via social media. Kourtney has a joint TikTok account with daughter Penelope and the 9-year-old has been able to post some innocent fun to the account.

Just recently, she even shared a viral dance trend to Fazlija‘s song “Helicopter” with mom Kourtney and her fiancé Travis in tow as the two lovebirds packed on the PDA in the background. The three twirled around to the sound of helicopters, smiling and laughing as Travis then grabbed his bride-to-be and hugged her tight while Penelope continued twirling.