Kanye West Alleges Kim Kardashian Is ‘Stopping’ Him From Taking Kids On Trip To Chicago

In yet another allegation against his estranged wife, Kanye claims Kim won’t let him take their four children to his hometown to attend a basketball game.

Kanye West appears to be on a roll with his accusations against his estranged wife Kim Kardashian in the midst of their bitter divorce proceedings. After claiming Kim “kidnapped” their daughter to keep him from seeing Chicago on her birthday, Kanye also said she accused him of stealing and doing drugs. Now the “Famous” rapper is asserting the makeup mogul won’t let him and their four children jet off to his hometown to attend a basketball game.

Taking to his Instagram on Saturday (January 5), Kanye wrote a scathing condemnation against Kim, calling into question her idea of “joint custody. In all caps, he wrote, “I WANT TO BRING MY KIDS TO MY HOME TOWN OF CHICAGO TO SEE MY BASKETBALL TEAM PLAY FOR 7 THOUSAND PEOPLE AND KIM IS STOPPING THAT HOW IS THIS JOINT CUSTODY?” The post was shared alongside a photo with the caption, “You need an angel to watch over you.”

The Instagram accusation comes after Kanye fired back at Kim after she put out a statement on Feb. 4, saying she was the "main provider and caregiver" for the exes' four children — North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. In his short diatribe also on Instagram, Kanye accused Kim of "kidnapping" their daughter on her birthday by not providing Kanye with the address to the party. "You put security on me inside my house to play with my son then accused me of stealing," he added. "I had to take a drug test after Chicago's party because you accused me of being on drugs."

Kanye has been very vocal about his issues with Kim ever since she filed for divorce from him in 2021. A few months later, Kim requested that she and Kanye be declared “legally single” by a judge as they continued to work out the logistics of the divorce. Since then, Kim has been romantically linked with SNL funnyman Pete Davidson, while Kanye has been spotted out on dates with model Julia Fox.