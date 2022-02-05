Kanye West Alleges Kim Kardashian Is ‘Stopping’ Him From Taking Kids On Trip To Chicago

In yet another allegation against his estranged wife, Kanye claims Kim won’t let him take their four children to his hometown to attend a basketball game.

Kanye West appears to be on a roll with his accusations against his estranged wife Kim Kardashian in the midst of their bitter divorce proceedings. After claiming Kim “kidnapped” their daughter to keep him from seeing Chicago on her birthday, Kanye also said she accused him of stealing and doing drugs. Now the “Famous” rapper is asserting the makeup mogul won’t let him and their four children jet off to his hometown to attend a basketball game.

Taking to his Instagram on Saturday (January 5), Kanye wrote a scathing condemnation against Kim, calling into question her idea of “joint custody. In all caps, he wrote, “I WANT TO BRING MY KIDS TO MY HOME TOWN OF CHICAGO TO SEE MY BASKETBALL TEAM PLAY FOR 7 THOUSAND PEOPLE AND KIM IS STOPPING THAT HOW IS THIS JOINT CUSTODY?” The post was shared alongside a photo with the caption, “You need an angel to watch over you.”

Kanye has been very vocal about his issues with Kim ever since she filed for divorce from him in 2021. A few months later, Kim requested that she and Kanye be declared “legally single” by a judge as they continued to work out the logistics of the divorce. Since then, Kim has been romantically linked with SNL funnyman Pete Davidson, while Kanye has been spotted out on dates with model Julia Fox.