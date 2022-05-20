Kendall Jenner Rocks Blue Crop Top & Leggings Heading To Pilates: Photos

Kendall Jenner is getting her fitness on! In photos snapped on May 18, the supermodel, 26, stunned in a bright blue sports bra and leggings set as she headed to Pilates in Los Angeles. She wore a light gray pullover sweater around her shoulders and accessorized with black sunglasses. She left her highlighted hair down and completed her look with brown Birkenstocks worn over white mid-calf socks. She also carried a 64-ounce Takeya water bottle that matched the blue she was wearing.

Skin-tight athleisure wear sets seem to be the go-to outfits for Kendall’s workouts. On May 13, she was photographed wearing what appears to be the same set but in a bright green color. The top was the brand Meshki’s Elise V Back Cami Crop Top and her leggings were the brand’s Venus V Back Leggings. The top and bottom sell for $49 and $59, respectively. On that day, though, she traded her water bottle for coffee and her Birkenstocks for Yeezy slides. And in February, she was seen rocking what looked like the same set again, but in a burnt orange color, per the Daily Mail.

While Kendall is the most private of her four other sisters, she has recently been in the spotlight for a wide range of controversies stemming from her and her family’s new Hulu show, The Kardashians. After the May 12 episode aired, she was trolled for the way she tried to cut a cucumber while conversing with her mom Kris Jenner, 66 — especially because she thought it was a simple task. “I’m making it myself — I’m just gonna chop up some cucumber. It’s pretty easy,” she casually stated after Kris asked her if she wanted her chef to make her a snack. The clip went viral, and the Vogue cover girl herself replied to one tweet making fun of her by simply writing, “Tragic!”

During the same episode, things got intense for the second-youngest Kardashian sister when she got into a heated argument with Scott Disick, 38, after he wouldn’t stop complaining about not being invited to her or Kris’ birthday parties. Kendall got so fed up with Scott for not allowing her to speak even after she apologized that she got up and walked away.

It’s been a busy week for Kendall — no wonder she needed to get some Pilates in!