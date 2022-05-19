Kim Kardashian Looks Gorgeous While Makeup-Free In Her Bathrobe On ‘The Kardashians’

Kim Kardashian went about her morning routine during the May 19 episode of her Hulu show, proving that she even looks fabulous in the wee hours of the day.

May 19, 2022 3:09PM EDT
Kim Kardashian
Image Credit: Hulu

Fans of The Kardashians on Hulu got to see Kim Kardashian in a whole new light. On the May 19 episode of the Hulu reality series, the 41-year-old allowed cameras to capture her look at the start of her day, as she greeted her sister Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson in her gym after waking up. Kim showcased her natural look by wearing no makeup for the scene. Still, the SKIMS founder looked gorgeous as she rocked a stylish white bathrobe and styled her dark brunette hair in a ponytail.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian on ‘The Kardashians’ (Photo: Hulu)

In the scene, which was filmed in Fall 2021, Kim walked into her gym where then-couple Khloe, 37, and Tristan, 31, were working out. Kanye West, 44, also arrived with his and Kim’s son Psalm, 3, and daughter Chicago, 4, to take them to school. In a confessional, the mom of four explained where she stood with Ye at the time. “Kanye walked out on SNL, but I’m always going to take the high road. We have kids involved.” She added, “Kanye is here to pick up the kids. I just woke up and the mornings that he takes them to school is kind of relieving for me, because I get to do a little bit of work and we now trade off on who takes the kids to school in the morning.”

Kim proved she was even able to joke with Kanye again. When Khloe informed the rapper that he could talk to the docu-series cameras if he wanted, Kim joked that he’d be chatting for 45 minutes. She also added, in a confessional, “No matter what we’re going through, I always want my kids to be around their dad as much as possible and to just have their mornings with dad.”

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian (Photo: Hulu)

Unfortunately, Kim and Kanye’s relationship went downhill just a few months later. The drama started when Kanye claimed that Kim didn’t invite him to their daughter Chicago’s birthday party in January. After that, Ye continuously attacked Kim and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, on social media. The harassment did stop, though, after Kanye reportedly told his estranged wife in March that he planned on “getting help“, according to Page Six.

Through all the drama, Kim has been determined to have a positive co-parenting relationship with Kanye. “Kim knows Kanye will always be in her life and so there really is no other choice than to get along for the sake of their kids,” a source previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It hasn’t been easy, but if it means their kids ultimately benefit then she’s willing to do whatever it takes.”

