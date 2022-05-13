Kendall Jenner Hits The Gym In Green Crop Top After Being Mocked For How She Cut A Cucumber

Kendall Jenner is always rocking seriously stylish activewear and that’s exactly what she did when she hit the gym in LA on May 12. The 26-year-old supermodel wore a bright green low-cut, scoop neckline sports bra with a pair of matching, high-waisted leggings, and slide sandals.

Kendall wore the Meshki Elise V Back Cami Crop Top in Bright Green which retails for just $49, and she styled it with a pair of Venus V Back Leggings in Bright Green, which retail for $59. Her toned abs and tiny waist were on full display in this outfit and she accessorized with a pair of Yeezy Slides in Glow Green, black sunglasses, and a Bruna Monti Necklace.

Kendall was recently under fire for her cucumber cutting skills after the latest episode of The Kardashians aired on Hulu. In the episode, Kendall seemingly doesn’t know how to cut a cucumber and her mom Kris Jenner was there watching.

View Related Gallery Kendall Jenner: See Photos Of Her Best Crop Top Looks With Jeans, Short Shorts & More Kendall Jenner is red hot in NYC. 01 Jun 2019 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA434231_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Supermodel Kendall Jenner handles business in Beverly Hills and the star is popping in an all-green workout set paired with neon Yeezy slides. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

After realizing Kendall didn’t know how to cut the veggie, Kris called for the chef to chop it up for her, but Kendall insisted she could do it herself. Social media had a field day mocking her for her cutting technique and Kendall laughed it off replying to one comment that her skills were “tragic.”

Kendall has been wearing a slew of workout outfits lately including her skintight, black Alo Yoga Airbrush Real Onesie that highlighted her lean frame.

When Kendall isn’t wearing exercise clothes, she’s usually showing off her hard work in a sexy bikini and that’s exactly what she did recently in a sexy Instagram post. Kendall shared a video of herself wearing a Same Beaded Triangle Top in Zebra while posing in her kitchen.

In the video, Kendall went completely makeup-free and had her red hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves. She gave the camera a kissy face and a smile as she zoomed out at one point to show off her cleavage in the tiny bikini. We loved Kendall’s bikini and the best part is, that it retails for just $95.