Kim Kardashian Claps Back At Trolls Criticizing Her SKIMS Maternity Line: ‘It’s Not To Slim’

Kim Kardashian defended her latest SKIMS collection, explaining that the shape wear is meant to ‘support’ a growing baby bump.

Kim Kardashian, 39, is responding to backlash about her upcoming SKIMS maternity wear collection. “To anyone who has an issue with maternity solutionwear, and if you haven’t been pregnant before you may not know the struggle of what it’s like carrying all of this weight the way I did along with millions of strong women, @skims maternity line is not to slim but to support,” she began a series of tweets posted on Sunday, Sept. 13.

The KKW Beauty mogul went on to explain that the fitted shape wear — which comes in nine colors and an inclusive size range — is made of a “thinner” material in the belly area. “The belly part doesn’t slim your belly, it’s actually sheer and a thinner layered material compared to the rest of the garment,” Kim wrote. “It provides support to help with the uncomfortable weight being carried in your stomach which affects your lower back and the compression on the leggings helps with pain relief caused by swelling,” she added.

“It is also worn after you have given birth and provides the comfort and support that most women need after delivery especially if you are recovering from a cesarean,” she went on, later referencing her own difficult pregnancies with daughter North, 7, and son Saint, 4. “We launched this category in response to the tens of thousands of pregnant women who wrote us requesting it and because it was something I personally needed when I was pregnant myself,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star explained.

Notably, Kim was visibly swollen during both of her pregnancies — even taking to social media to share photos of her enlarged feet and ankles due to water retention. “Based on the majority of positive feedback we have received so far from pregnant women around the world, I am incredibly proud to provide a solution that will provide comfort and support during the times that we all need it most, during pregnancy and after,” she concluded.

The statement came after the official announcement for SKIMS Maternity on her own Instagram account Sept. 12. “What you’ve been waiting for: @SKIMS Maternity is coming soon! Introducing Maternity Solutionwear™ that offers the best in comfort and support for your changing body during and after pregnancy,” her caption read, along with a photo of six pregnant women modeling the collection. The line drops on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Following the announcement, Jameela Jamil, 34, criticized Kim’s latest venture. “Lot of talk on the internet today about pregnancy shape wear,” she wrote on Instagram. “I wish we could just Normalize just focusing on the inside of a pregnant body, not the outside. You don’t need your shape corrected or hidden. You don’t need an even more awkward obstacle between you and a piss. You just need to try and ride with this miracle and do your best to be as happy/comfortable as is possible within your circumstances. Pregnancy is hard enough, with enough worries already,” she wrote.