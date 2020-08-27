Cotton cozies! Kim Kardashian slayed as she modeled a nude set from her latest SKIMS collection, perfect for lounging around the house.

Kim Kardashian, 39, is back with another incredible campaign! The fashion entrepreneur launched her latest collection — named SKIMS SKIMS SKIMS — with a sexy new photoshoot by Vanessa Beecroft. Kim was absolutely flawless as she modeled the lines $38 Pointelle Triangle Bra and matching $42 boxer, both in the nude “Ochre” shade. The collection is the first-ever logo collection from the shape wear line, featuring a subtle SKIMS logo in delicate eyelet in various items, including a full-length legging, t-shirt, tank top and underwear all in sizes XXS – 4X.

The KKW Beauty founder’s makeup by Ariel Tejada was flawless as always, featuring her signature deep nude lip, matte smokey eye and luscious lashes. Her dark hair, by go-to guru Jesus Guerrero, was perfectly blown out with a delicate bounce as it framed her face and fell along her back. The shoot featured a rustic, undone look as Kim posed against a wall covered in cardboard and brown paper echoing the the neutral color scheme of the collection, which is available in the nude “Ochre,” white “Bone,” light green “Mineral,” blue “Slate,” and black “Soot.”

Kim added a super sexy strappy gold sandal on with the outfit, totally elevating the look of the at-home cotton classics. “Girl you’re slayinggggggg,” one fan gushed in the comments, while others couldn’t wait to get their hands on SKIMS latest collection. “Ordering ASAP!” another said, while another exclaimed, “can’t wait to get mine!!”

Kim has been fairly busy with her brands lately, also announcing an epic makeup collection for KKW Beauty with her childhood best friend, publicist Allison Statter. Dubbed KKW X Allison, the pair designed the “B.F.F.A.E.” eyeshadow palette (Best Friends Forever And Ever), two face palettes, rosy nude and beige nude lip crayons, as well as Allison’s favorite: a clear gloss! Recently, Kim revealed the epic packaging inspired by their summers away at camp and tons of old photos! The reality star included a hilarious old letter that Allison wrote to her when they were just 13, where she hilariously said Kim was probably “dying” without her makeup — how cute!