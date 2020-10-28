Khloe Kardashian Jokes About ‘Photoshopping’ Missing Kylie Jenner Into Kim’s 40th B-Day Party Pic

All of Kim Kardashian’s sisters made it to her 40th birthday in French Polynesia, save for one — Kylie Jenner! Khloe called out their sister’s absence in a hilarious post.

Khloe Kardashian, 36, brought attention to the fact that Kylie Jenner, 23, did not tag along for Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday trip in French Polynesia! On Oct. 28, Khloe shared one of the photos from the birthday festivities abroad, which was a group photo of Kim with just about all her siblings: Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Khloe, of course. They were just missing Kylie, but Khloe didn’t forget about their little sister.

“I was thinking about photoshopping Kylie into this photo,” Khloe teased in the caption of the vacation photo [SEEN HERE]. This led fans to ask: where was Kylie? Kim’s birthday crew — which included more people than just her siblings, like mom Kris Jenner, Tristan Thompson, Scott Disick, Corey Gamble, La La Anthony, Fai Khadra, and even more family and friends — touched down in French Polynesia right before Kim rang in her 40th year on Oct. 21. During that time, Kylie was gearing up to release her leopard-themed makeup collection, which finally dropped on Oct. 26.

Kylie also recently enjoyed a family getaway with her ex Travis Scott, 29, and their two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. The family of three was seen climbing out of Kylie’s pink private jet in Los Angeles on Oct. 26, indicating that they all took a trip of their own! However, Kylie made sure to participate in Kim’s surprise birthday party in Los Angeles before the trip, where she and her sisters performed a can-can dance for the birthday girl (which you can watch below).

Kylie also missed out on becoming a meme. After the birthday trip, Kim accidentally started a trend on Twitter after revealing the precautions she took before flying out her entourage to The Brando, which is a luxurious resort on Tetiaroa, a private island in French Polynesia.

“After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” Kim wrote in a Twitter post, which led fans to turn her announcement into memes with references from Lost, RHONY, Jurassic Park and more (which all had to do with a group of people being led to a spooky island).