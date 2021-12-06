See Pic

Khloe Kardashian Pictured For The 1st Time Since Tristan Thompson’s Baby News – See Photo

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock
Westlake, CA - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson go to see 'White Boy Rick' on their Sunday afternoon out together. The duo seem to be attempting a dating lifestyle despite Tristan having cheated on Khloe just months ago.
Khloe Kardashian takes daughter, True to dance class in Calabasas
Khloe Kardashian takes daughter, True to dance class in Calabasas
Calabasas, CA - Tristen Thompson was seen showing Khloe Kardashian some love as the co-parents arrived to watch their daughter True at dance class, as he placed his arm around her for a hug. While Khloe and Tristen are kind and affectionate to each other, they probably aren't back together. Tristen has met Khloe multiple times at True's dance class and they always drive separately. Tristen seems to want to chat with Khloe before she heads home to Calabasas, but the pair always cut things off after a few minutes with Tristen heading the opposite way. However difficult it may be to be co-parenting x's, Khloe and Tristen are doing a bang-up job at keeping it kind for True. It looks like Khloe has the upper hand in the relationship, as Tristen seems to be the one putting in all of the efforts.
Khloe Kardashian was seen keeping a low profile while driving in a car in Calabasas on Sunday, just three days after personal trainer Maralee Nichols allegedly gave birth to Tristan Thompson’s baby.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, was photographed for the first time since her ex Tristan Thompson, 30, has been making headlines for allegedly fathering a child that was conceived when he was still dating the reality star. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was driving a car in Calabasas, CA on Dec. 2 while seemingly trying to stay away from cameras. She was holding up her phone at one point and didn’t pay attention to the person taking her photo.

Khloe Kardashian is pictured for the first time since Tristan Thompson's baby news.

The outing comes just three days after it was reported that personal trainer Maralee Nichols gave birth to a child that is allegedly Tristan’s. Reports say the NBA star got the woman, who lives in Texas, pregnant in March, before he and Khloe broke up. He’s admitted to having sex with Maralee during that time but is asking for a paternity test as she has taken legal action against him for financial support.

A source previously told us that Khloe, who shares three-year-old daughter True with Tristan, wants to “get to the bottom of” everything. “[Khloe] wants to get to the bottom of it all and wants to give him the benefit of the doubt but here we are with yet another instance where Tristan is in the news for all the wrong reasons,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Khloe doesn’t know if she should be sad, happy, or indifferent right now. She hopes that it all isn’t true, and time will tell. But in the time being, she isn’t going to jump to conclusions until she has all available info.”

Calabasas, CA - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were seen meeting up once again to co-parent their adorable daughter True, at dance class. The couple seemed at ease in each other's company after a rocky few months in which Tristan faced new cheating allegations. Khloe dressed casually in black leggings and a black top carried True before Tristan took her and carried her in to the class.
Calabasas, CA - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were seen meeting up once again to co-parent their adorable daughter True, at dance class. The couple seemed at ease in each other's company after a rocky few months in which Tristan faced new cheating allegations. Khloe dressed casually in black leggings and a black top carried True before Tristan took her and carried her in to the class.
Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grandchildren at the Grove.

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson with their daughter True during a day out.

Another source EXCLUSIVELY shared that Khloe also wants to speak to Maralee. “Khloe wants to speak to Maralee ASAP and she is planning to reach out to her, but not until Maralee has time to heal from childbirth,” the source said. “She doesn’t want to confront her in any way. Khloe wants to speak to her woman to woman, mother to mother.” The source also noted that the reality star “doesn’t know what to believe.”

If Maralee’s baby is confirmed to be Tristan’s, it will be his third child. In addition to True, he shares son Prince, 4, with ex Jordan Craig.