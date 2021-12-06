Khloe Kardashian Pictured For The 1st Time Since Tristan Thompson’s Baby News – See Photo

Khloe Kardashian was seen keeping a low profile while driving in a car in Calabasas on Sunday, just three days after personal trainer Maralee Nichols allegedly gave birth to Tristan Thompson’s baby.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, was photographed for the first time since her ex Tristan Thompson, 30, has been making headlines for allegedly fathering a child that was conceived when he was still dating the reality star. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was driving a car in Calabasas, CA on Dec. 2 while seemingly trying to stay away from cameras. She was holding up her phone at one point and didn’t pay attention to the person taking her photo.

The outing comes just three days after it was reported that personal trainer Maralee Nichols gave birth to a child that is allegedly Tristan’s. Reports say the NBA star got the woman, who lives in Texas, pregnant in March, before he and Khloe broke up. He’s admitted to having sex with Maralee during that time but is asking for a paternity test as she has taken legal action against him for financial support.

A source previously told us that Khloe, who shares three-year-old daughter True with Tristan, wants to “get to the bottom of” everything. “[Khloe] wants to get to the bottom of it all and wants to give him the benefit of the doubt but here we are with yet another instance where Tristan is in the news for all the wrong reasons,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Khloe doesn’t know if she should be sad, happy, or indifferent right now. She hopes that it all isn’t true, and time will tell. But in the time being, she isn’t going to jump to conclusions until she has all available info.”

Another source EXCLUSIVELY shared that Khloe also wants to speak to Maralee. “Khloe wants to speak to Maralee ASAP and she is planning to reach out to her, but not until Maralee has time to heal from childbirth,” the source said. “She doesn’t want to confront her in any way. Khloe wants to speak to her woman to woman, mother to mother.” The source also noted that the reality star “doesn’t know what to believe.”

If Maralee’s baby is confirmed to be Tristan’s, it will be his third child. In addition to True, he shares son Prince, 4, with ex Jordan Craig.