Maralee Nichols Breaks Silence On Tristan Thompson Relationship: I Need To ‘Defend My Character’

The woman that claimed that Tristan Thompson is the father of her son released a statement detailing her experience with the NBA star.

Maralee Nichols is finally speaking out in relation to Tristan Thompson‘s paternity case, after her son was born. Maralee shared that she felt that she needed to come forward after ” many inaccurate and false stories have been circulated about me,” in a statement to E! News on Friday December 17. After a judge dismissed Tristan’s paternity case on Thursday, Maralee noted that her son was her prime concern going forward.

While Tristan, 30, tried to file a gag order against Maralee to prevent her from “leaking information” to the media on December 7, Maralee claimed that she never spoke to the media or shared information. “I am providing this statement because I feel I must defend my character,” she said in the statement.

Maralee mentioned that she’d been inaccurately labeled as a personal trainer. She clarified that she’d done fitness modeling. She also mentioned that she’d lived in California since 2019, and she’d met Tristan at his home during a party in 2020. She claimed that the two began seeing each other in March 2021 in Houston, Texas. Khloe Kardashian‘s ex had previously said that the two had sex in March 2021 around his 30th birthday. “I only recall that Petitioner and I had sexual relations in March of 2021 and at no other time in 2021,” he wrote in a filing.

Other than the Houston encounter, Maralee claimed that Tristan invited her to Boston, and she told him about the pregnancy in April while in North Carolina. Maralee later explained that she waited for her son’s birth before taking legal action. “I did not file any request for child support before our child was born. The case that Tristan brought against me was dismissed on December 15, 2021,” she said.

Going forward, Maralee explained that she wanted to focus on her son rather than all of the drama surrounding his birth. “Instead of focusing on any negativity, I am choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best I can for my son. I do not want any further media attention, nor do I want a romantic relationship with Tristan. My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment,” she said.