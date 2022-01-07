Exclusive

Tristan Thompson Purposely Benched By Sacramento Kings Amid Baby Drama: It’s A ‘Distraction’

Brian To/Shutterstock
Westlake, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson go to see 'White Boy Rick' on their Sunday afternoon out together. The duo seem to be attempting a dating lifestyle despite Tristan having cheated on Khloe just months ago. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson BACKGRID USA 16 SEPTEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: BAHE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Khloe Kardashian takes daughter, True to dance class in Calabasas Khloe Kardashian takes daughter, True to dance class, Calabasas, California, USA - 30 Aug 2021
Khloe Kardashian takes daughter, True to dance class in Calabasas Khloe Kardashian takes daughter, True to dance class, Calabasas, California, USA - 30 Aug 2021
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tristen Thompson was seen showing Khloe Kardashian some love as the co-parents arrived to watch their daughter True at dance class, as he placed his arm around her for a hug. While Khloe and Tristen are kind and affectionate to each other, they probably aren't back together. Tristen has met Khloe multiple times at True's dance class and they always drive separately. Tristen seems to want to chat with Khloe before she heads home to Calabasas, but the pair always cut things off after a few minutes with Tristen heading the opposite way. However difficult it may be to be co-parenting x's, Khloe and Tristen are doing a bang-up job at keeping it kind for True. It looks like Khloe has the upper hand in the relationship, as Tristen seems to be the one putting in all of the efforts. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 23 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
and

Tristan Thompson’s coaches were ‘well aware’ of his baby drama with ex-fling Maralee Nichols, a source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY.

Tristan Thompson was purposely benched during his last NBA game as a result of his “distracting” baby drama with Maralee Nichols. The 30-year-old Sacramento King confirmed that he is the father of Marlaee’s son on Jan. 3 after denying — after denying paternity — and was set to play the Los Angeles Lakers just a day later on Jan. 4.

“Tristan’s coaches were well aware of the news that was out there on him and decided that playing him in LA of all places would have been a bad idea,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The Toronto-born star didn’t play during the game at all, which the Lakers ended up wining with a score of 122 – 114. Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend Corey Gamble, 41, showed support for Tristan after the game, holding up his No. 13 jersey for cameras to see.

Tristan Thompson confirmed he fathered a third child. (Brian To/Shutterstock)

“They didn’t want the distraction to take over the game,” the insider added. “Sacramento still lost to the Lakers, but it was decided before the game that it would be best that he didn’t play, and they moved forward with that plan and expect it to be forgotten by the end of the week and everyone can move on at least when it pertains to on court NBA situations.”

Related Gallery

Tristan Thompson -- Photos Of The NBA Star

It was business as usual for Tristan Thompson despite his personal dramas as his team the Sacramento Kings took on the LA Lakers on Tuesday night. The NBA star was on court as scheduled amid his baby drama. It comes as he admitted he fathered a baby with trainer Maralee Nichols despite being in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian last March. Pictured: Tristan Thompsn Ref: SPL5282957 040122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Los Angeles, CA - Tristan Thompson arrives in a limo to attend his daughter True's dance class in Los Angeles. Pictured: Tristan Thompson BACKGRID USA 3 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tristen Thompson was seen showing Khloe Kardashian some love as the co-parents arrived to watch their daughter True at dance class, as he placed his arm around her for a hug. While Khloe and Tristen are kind and affectionate to each other, they probably aren't back together. Tristen has met Khloe multiple times at True's dance class and they always drive separately. Tristen seems to want to chat with Khloe before she heads home to Calabasas, but the pair always cut things off after a few minutes with Tristen heading the opposite way. However difficult it may be to be co-parenting x's, Khloe and Tristen are doing a bang-up job at keeping it kind for True. It looks like Khloe has the upper hand in the relationship, as Tristen seems to be the one putting in all of the efforts. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 23 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

After a paternity test confirmed Tristan had fathered a third child, he took to Instagram to update his followers. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” he wrote, followed by an apology to ex Khloé Kardashian.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote in the follow up post. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry,” he added.