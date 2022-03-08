Kanye West Writes New Poem About Being ‘Dead’ & Reveals Why He Won’t Explain The Meaning

Amid the controversy of Kanye West using his ‘art’ to vent his frustrations over his divorce with Kim Kardashian, Ye shared a poem about being ‘DEAD’ – and why he won’t ‘justify my expression’ to anyone.

Amid the controversy over Kanye “Ye” West burying a replica of Pete Davidson in his “Easy” music video, and justifying this alleged attack on Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend as artistic “therapy,” Ye, 44, posted a new piece of art on Tuesday (Mar. 8). Ye prefaced the poem he published on his Instagram with an explanation about how he hates explaining himself. “I feel already compromised that I have to justify my expression after over 20 years of art that I’ve contributed to the planet, but I also see the need to make sure we as a species are allowed to still feel anything,” wrote YE, 44, whose message’s lack of punctuation invoked memories of e.e. cummings.

“Men not allowed to cry. Celebrities not allowed to cry,” continued Ye. “I will not explain this new piece for the explanation destroys the mystery and magic of true love and puts it in a box that can be counted. Art is subjective. Art only works when it is the artist’s absolute truth. Someone’s truth can be another person’s lie. We don’t all have to feel the same because we are not the same. Without further ado, I present to you my latest creation it is called DEAD.”

The poem goes, if reading the paragraphs in a left-to-right manner:

“No one wanted to tell me I was DEAD

And only people what would talk to me were in my head

No one wanted to tell me I was DEAD

Only people who loved me would visit in their dreams instead

They would come to my grave and sprinkle some bread

So on my tombstone the birds would be fed

I would give new requests but nothing was said

Cause no one wanted to tell me

That I was DEAD

They ran through my account like the sign said free bread

But no one wanted to tell me I was DEAD

My kids would dance for me in a home I once led

But kids see ghosts and didn’t know I was DEAD

Every thing was wrong in the press that I read

Cause nobody would tell me that I was DEAD

I realized when people spoke to me was only when they pread

Cause nobody would just tell me

Bro you been DEAD

Won’t anyone listen to one word I said

Of course not sir

You know how long you been DEAD

Funny it’s been a long long time since I bled

You think someone who prides being smart as me would have known that he’s DEAD

So now every idea only exists in my head

I guess that’s how people treat people who are DEAD

I found out one day at the newsstand in pergatory (sic) there was a front page article of my murderers story

I was so surprised at what it said

This info is for the living

And surprise… You’re DEAD”

Kanye’s “DEAD” came four days after he published a poem titled “DIVORCE.” In the piece, Ye listed the things that divorce is like, comparing it to “walking on glass,” “suffocating,” “your teeth being pulled with pliers,” “getting beat up in the mall,” and other painful similes. Ye also said that divorce feels like “your kids were snatched from your control,” echoing the recent drama of his personal life concerning North West’s TikTok and Chicago West’s birthday party.

“Divorce feels like you gave everyone away and you don’t have the right to have anything to say / who are you to have an opinion on your own life / You are not you anymore / You’re what’s left of you / Michael Jackson said it best / You’re a vegetable / You’re a vegetable / You’re the real Cosby / Not a Huxtable.”