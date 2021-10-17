Exclusive

Kanye West ‘Seeing Kids A Lot More’ As He & Kim Kardashian Are ‘Communicating Better’

and

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are on better terms thanks to Kris Jenner, the source also spilled EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.

Kanye West, 44, has been spending more time with his four kids amid his split from Kim Kardashian, 40. “Kanye and Kim have been communicating better than they have in months….He’s been seeing the kids a lot more, too,” an insider spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Because of this, they’re spending more time together. They’re finally in a good place,” they also added.

Kim and Kanye married back in 2014 and share four beautiful children together: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1. The SKIMS founder filed for divorce in Feb. 2021 after seven years of marriage, and following his controversial presidential run and bizarre Twitter outbursts. Recently, the pair seem to be on better terms, with Kanye even accompanying Kim at her Saturday Night Live hosting debut — where her mom Kris Jenner, 65, also made an appearance.

“Kris really helped Kanye and Kim get to a place where they’re communicating more. Kim doesn’t love the fact that she’s so involved in this way, but she knows she’s good at it,” the inside went on. Notably, Kris and Kanye had their differences in July 2020 when Kanye alleged his mother-in-law was trying to put him under a psychiatric hold via Twitter.

“Kris is always helping her girls with the fathers of their children. Kanye was upset with Kris right when he and Kim first split, but they’re in a better place now, too. Kanye knows Kris is to thank to getting to this better place with Kim,” the source concluded.

Kanye enjoyed a summer getaway to Mexico with his kids while Kim headed to Rome for work, where she posted up a storm at some of the city’s most iconic spots like the Vatican, Trevi Fountain and Spanish Steps. ‘Ye and his brood were photographed waiting in an airport gate with a nanny, marking one of the few times he’s been seen with them sans Kim.

The KKW Beauty founder also acknowledged their split in her opening monologue on SNL. “I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America. A talented legit genius who gave me four incredible kids,” she said to the audience. “So, when I divorced him, you have to know it just came down to one thing: his personality,” she then quipped.