Kim Kardashian Stuns In Unbuttoned Cardigan & Tiny Skirt In New Photos From Rome

Vintage vibes! Kim Kardashian stepped out in another sexy look on her Italian getaway while ex Kanye West vacations with their kids in Mexico.

Kim Kardashian, 40, looked straight out of the ’90s in her latest Rome look. The KKW Beauty founder rocked the “Nonna Pearl Cardigan” by Giu Giu totally open with nothing underneath as she headed to restaurant Roscioli Salumeria con Cucina on June 28. She paired the revealing top with a leather skirt adorned with sequin details from Clio Peppiatt‘s collaboration with brand Annie’s Ibiza. The skirt, named the “Leo,” included a rainbow colored detail along with appeared to be a goat.

She accessorized with a bold pair of flower earrings by Bea Bongiasca, along with several mixed rings by the same designer. Kim finished the ultra sexy ensemble with a pair of on-trend red vintage mules from luxury label Prada (a native of Italy). As always, her glam was on point as she channeled Cher with a super long, straight hair-do that was center parted. Kim’s makeup was on the lighter side with a nude lip and light shadow, allowing her sleek black eye liner to be the focal point of her face.

“Inches on the Roman Runway,” the SKIMS CEO captioned the image posted to her Instagram, which showed her strutting down what appeared to be a hotel hallway. She casually played with her lengthy hair extensions in another, giving fans a look at the back of her locks in the third and final shot as she hung out with her glam squad.

Kim has been looking sexier than ever on the trip to Italy, which is also where she married ex Kanye West, 44, in 2014. The Keeping Up With The Kardashian‘s star absolutely slayed in a white lace dress with cutouts on a visit to the Vatican with super model Kate Moss earlier this week. The pair were joined by Kate’s daughter Ilia, 18, along with several members of Kim’s team including Tracy Romulus, Chris Appleton, Mario Dedivanovic, and Julia Collier.

Meanwhile, Kanye has been vacationing with their kids — sons Saint West, 5, and Psalm West, 2, and daughters North West, 8, and Chicago West, 3 — in Mexico. The Yeezy designer was spotted at an airport terminal with on Wednesday, June 30 with his brood and a nanny in tow. North, rocking an all-grey set that is certainly Yeezy approved, snuggled up to Kanye as he took a phone call while Saint kept busy with a electronic device.