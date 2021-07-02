See Pics

Kim Kardashian Stuns In Unbuttoned Cardigan & Tiny Skirt In New Photos From Rome

Kim Kardashian
MEGA
Kim Kardashian promotes her SKIMS pop up at the Grove after becoming ranked Billionaire, handing out ice cream to go with your SKIMS purchase. 07 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA744799_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Rome, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ciao Bella! Kim Kardashian takes a night walk to the Trevi Fountain. Kim and her team took a late-night stroll after dinner to sightsee and take photos at the iconic fountain. Kim was mobbed by fans when they recognized it was her and she happily took socially distanced photos with some of them. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 30 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rome, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim’s Roman Holiday! Kim Kardashian jets off to Rome and is pictured enjoying some of the local attractions. The reality star was seen in blue shorts and wedge flip flops with her eyebrows in tact after recently sporting bleached brows for a SKIMs ad. Kim visited the Colosseum and headed off to lunch with a group of pals. Kim is believed to be in the city for work commitments but took some time off to explore the ancient amphitheatre. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 28 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian is all smiles as she parties with friends in Miami for the opening of the Goodtime Hotel in South Beach. Kim was spotted inside with owner David Grumman who she surprised for the event and then later headed to Papi Steak and her luxury hotel. She was in a custom Lamborghini and Rolls Royce with Jonathan Cheban and longtime friends Stephanie Sheppard and Simon Huck. The friends all had a laugh as they waited for their cars to head to the event. The 40-year-old reality TV bombshell, who is in the process of divorcing her third husband Kanye West, cut a typically glamorous figure on her latest night out. She slid her iconic hourglass frame into a glimmering golden peekaboo dress that showed off her cleavage to full advantage. 17 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA747211_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Vintage vibes! Kim Kardashian stepped out in another sexy look on her Italian getaway while ex Kanye West vacations with their kids in Mexico.

Kim Kardashian, 40, looked straight out of the ’90s in her latest Rome look. The  KKW Beauty founder rocked the “Nonna Pearl Cardigan” by Giu Giu totally open with nothing underneath as she headed to restaurant Roscioli Salumeria con Cucina on June 28. She paired the revealing top with a leather skirt adorned with sequin details from Clio Peppiatt‘s collaboration with brand Annie’s Ibiza. The skirt, named the “Leo,” included a rainbow colored detail along with appeared to be a goat.

She accessorized with a bold pair of flower earrings by Bea Bongiasca, along with several mixed rings by the same designer. Kim finished the ultra sexy ensemble with a pair of on-trend red vintage mules from luxury label Prada (a native of Italy). As always, her glam was on point as she channeled Cher with a super long, straight hair-do that was center parted. Kim’s makeup was on the lighter side with a nude lip and light shadow, allowing her sleek black eye liner to be the focal point of her face.

“Inches on the Roman Runway,” the SKIMS CEO captioned the image posted to her Instagram, which showed her strutting down what appeared to be a hotel hallway. She casually played with her lengthy hair extensions in another, giving fans a look at the back of her locks in the third and final shot as she hung out with her glam squad.

Kim has been looking sexier than ever on the trip to Italy, which is also where she married ex Kanye West, 44, in 2014. The Keeping Up With The Kardashian‘s star absolutely slayed in a white lace dress with cutouts on a visit to the Vatican with super model Kate Moss earlier this week. The pair were joined by Kate’s daughter Ilia, 18, along with several members of Kim’s team including Tracy Romulus, Chris AppletonMario Dedivanovic, and Julia Collier.

Meanwhile, Kanye has been vacationing with their kids — sons Saint West, 5, and Psalm West, 2, and daughters North West, 8, and Chicago West, 3 — in Mexico. The Yeezy designer was spotted at an airport terminal with on Wednesday, June 30 with his brood and a nanny in tow. North, rocking an all-grey set that is certainly Yeezy approved, snuggled up to Kanye as he took a phone call while Saint kept busy with a electronic device.