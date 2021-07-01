Kim Kardashian Stuns In Sexy Lace Cutout Dress While Visiting The Vatican With Kate Moss

Kim Kardashian turned the Vatican into her runway! The reality star looked gorgeous in a white dress as she visited with Kate Moss and members of her team.

Kim Kardashian, 40, is rocking the fashion looks in Italy! Her trip to the Vatican was no exception, as she wore a stunning white lace dress by designer Barragan. The off-the-shoulder style, dubbed the “Amarre” style ($439), included several sexy cut-outs in the sheer material around the waist. Kim shared a series of photos from the visit to her Instagram account on Thursday, July 1, including several shots with supermodel Kate Moss, 47.

Standing alongside a bust statue atop a rose colored marble pillar, she flashed a peace sign as she showed fans the rest of her outfit. The KKW Beauty founder added a pair of Balenciaga‘s “Swift” oval frame sunglasses for a throwback early ’90s look, along with a lace-up sandals from ex Kanye West‘s Yeezy line (she also recently wore an orange jacket from the brand). Respecting the strict wardrobe rules inside the Sistine Chapel, Kim covered up with a leather jacket as she posed alongside Kate. The super model was glowing in the room, opting to keep her blonde hair back in a bun.

Kim rocked a similar hairstyle, which she revealed in several photos taken outdoors as she laughed and chatted with Kate, who was stylish in a black dress, silky poncho and mule style pumps. The two ladies were seen entering a pricey Range Rover at the end of the visit, among other members of her team: her SKIMS marketing manager Tracy Romulus was also present (rocking a pair of Aritzia‘s on-trend vegan leather Melina pants), Kate’s daughter Ilia, 18, Chris Appleton, Mario Dedivanovic, and Julia Collier.

The mom-of-four — who married ex Kanye with a glam Italian affair back in 2014 — said the experience was “amazing” in a caption attached to the post. “We had the most incredible experience touring Vatican City @vaticanmuseums. It was amazing to be able to view all of the iconic art, architecture and ancient Roman sculptures in person, especially Michelangelo’s works,” Kim penned. “We even had an opportunity to view their private archive of robes worn by every pope in history, dating back to the 1500’s. Thank you @ocspecial for arranging the visit. (Don’t worry, I adhered to the dress code and fully covered up while inside St. Peter’s Basilica and the Sistine Chapel’s),” she added.