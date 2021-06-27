Kim Kardashian Is Fierce In Orange Yeezy Jacket Matching The Interior Of Her $450K Rolls Royce

An orange moment. Kim Kardashian sported a matching $5,450 Hermès Kelly pochette bag along with a jacket designed by ex Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian, 40, stepped out in a bold jacket from ex Kanye West‘s Yeezy clothing line. The SKIMS founder opted for an oversized orange leather bomber over top of a vintage Dior dress as she stopped at a Malibu Shell gas station on Saturday, June 26. The jacket matched the orange-toned interior of her pricey Rolls Royce Phantom, as well as her $5,450 Hermès Kelly Pochette Swift bag. Notably, the Yeezy jacket was from the 44-year-old rapper’s 2016 collection and retailed for $1,400 at the time of release.

She stunned in the dark-purple, fitted strapless dress, which fell to an asymmetrical midi-length at her ankles. The super sexy ensemble also featured a flirty high slit, perfect for a Saturday night out on the town! Kim finished the look with a dainty nude sandal by legendary shoe designer Manolo Blahnik. As always, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star sported a flawless makeup look, going for her usual neutral smokey eye, matte, lined lip and bold, black liner. Kim complimented her makeup, likely thanks to her KKW Beauty line, with her hair in a center parted beach wave.

The mom-of-four was seen exiting the stunning Rolls Royce Phantom — which start at $450,000 before any custom adds, such as her orange leather interior — and heading into the Shell convenience store. It’s unclear of Kim loaded up on any snacks in the store, or if she was just filling up on gas before her drive come to Calabasas, which is about a 30 minute trip up the canyon.

Despite her on-going split from Kanye, Kim has continued to regularly wear items from his popular Yeezy line — including his always sold out Boost sneakers. She’s posted snaps of herself in the impossible-to-get shoes in various color ways in recent months, while her sisters — including Kendall Jenner, 25 — have also been seen wearing the futuristic Resin slides. The Kardashian Konfidential author also teased the release of Yeezy’s new gray toned foam runner back in March.

Since filing for divorce in February, Kim has seemingly remained focused on her four kids — North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2 — as well as working towards becoming a lawyer in the state of California. Meanwhile, Kanye has stepped his foot back into the dating pool with super model Irina Shayk, 35. The rapper and Bradley Cooper‘s ex were photographed in Provence, France celebrating his 44th birthday, also flying back to New Jersey on a private plane together.