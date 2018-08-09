Gallery
Jennifer Lopez Rocks Sexy White Lace Dress In Italy & More Stars Wearing White — PICS

The old rule that you can’t wear white after Labor Day doesn’t really apply anymore (we love winter white!), but wearing the shade in the summer is sure to make you feel happy and carefree. See stars doing it below.

White is just one of those feel good colors. The neutral shade is versatile, can be dressed up or down, and goes with any accessory or shoe you own. Jennifer Lopez just wore one of my favorite looks ever while in Capri, Italy, on vacation with her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. She wore the retro-inspired dress on August 8. The bustier top and full skirt was absolutely gorgeous on her! The dress is Dolce & Gabbana, because what else do you wear while you’re in Italy? She paired the look with a Chanel tote bag. A-Rod dressed in all white for the occasion, too! The couple looked cute and casual while shopping in some local boutiques.

The sheer lace dress is super sexy for summer, and J-Lo is not the only one who has been rocking white recently. From mini skirts to gorgeous gowns, we have see stars like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Kourtney Kardashian and many more rocking the hue in the last couple of months. Of course, vacation is one of the top times to wear white, but you can wear the color to work or to a bar and feel just as gorgeous! Click through the gallery above to get some inspo on how to wear white this summer!

Jennifer paired her cool dress with large shades and woven straw wedges. This is SUCH a summer look! Be sure to break out your wedges and straw totes before summer comes to a close!