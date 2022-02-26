Kanye West Argues Kim Kardashian Doesn’t Know If He Actually Wrote Posts Aimed At Her & Pete

In new legal filings, Kanye is saying his recent social media slams against Kim & Pete are ‘inadmissible’ because they are ‘double hearsay.’

Kanye West appears to be throwing a wrench in his estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s plans to become legally single. As the “Famous” rapper’s recent social media attacks against Kim and her boyfriend Pete Davidson are being used by Kim’s lawyers in court to speed up the divorce proceedings, Kanye fired back and filed his own legal documents claiming there’s no way Kim can prove that Kanye wrote the social media messages, according to court documents obtained by HollywoodLife.

The legal team for Kanye is arguing the series of slams, or “misinformation,” about Kim and Pete are inadmissible in court as they are “double hearsay.” Kanye’s lawyers wrote, “The statement that “Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation … on social media” is double hearsay. Kim claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterizes the posts in her declaration as misinformation … Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence, and show that the posts were written by Kanye.”

Ye’s attorneys are also trying to say the prenup between Kanye and Kim isn’t valid at the moment. They cited the “presumption in California” that prenups signed after January 1, 2002 hold no water unless it is “rebutted at trial” or both parties agree to validate it. Therefore, Kanye can hold up the legal proceedings by not confirming the prenup is valid.

Kayne’s court move comes after Kim accused him of repeatedly posting ‘misinformation’ about her parenting and their private matters in a recent set of legal filings obtained by HollywoodLife. “Since filing for divorce, Mr. Kanye West, by his actions, has made it clear that he does not accept that the parties’ marital relationship is over,” the court documents read. “Mr. West has disseminated on social media the parties’ private communications and misinformation about personal family matters and co-parenting, which has caused emotional distress.”

Kim petitioned the court to be speedy in “terminating [her] marital status,” because such an action “should help Mr. West to accept that the parties’ marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist in peacefully co-parenting the parties’ children. Delay in doing so will only create further tension and anxiety.” The makeup mogul’s words indicate she is trying her best to protect her and Kanye’s kids: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.