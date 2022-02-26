Breaking News

Kanye West Argues Kim Kardashian Doesn’t Know If He Actually Wrote Posts Aimed At Her & Pete

Kanye West
Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye WestVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West make a statement heading to NBC Studios for her SNL debut. Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Kanye West Ref: SPL5264719 091021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: @TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Malibu, CA - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West go to dinner together at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West BACKGRID USA 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend a basketball game between The Los Angeles Lakers Vs the Cleveland Cavaliers alongside Courtney Cox and Jennifer Meyer at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Ca Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Kanye West Ref: SPL5140011 130120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
News Writer

In new legal filings, Kanye is saying his recent social media slams against Kim & Pete are ‘inadmissible’ because they are ‘double hearsay.’

Kanye West appears to be throwing a wrench in his estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s plans to become legally single. As the “Famous” rapper’s recent social media attacks against Kim and her boyfriend Pete Davidson are being used by Kim’s lawyers in court to speed up the divorce proceedings, Kanye fired back and filed his own legal documents claiming there’s no way Kim can prove that Kanye wrote the social media messages, according to court documents obtained by HollywoodLife.

The legal team for Kanye is arguing the series of slams, or “misinformation,” about Kim and Pete are inadmissible in court as they are “double hearsay.” Kanye’s lawyers wrote, “The statement that “Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation … on social media” is double hearsay. Kim claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterizes the posts in her declaration as misinformation … Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence, and show that the posts were written by Kanye.”

Kanye West

Ye’s attorneys are also trying to say the prenup between Kanye and Kim isn’t valid at the moment. They cited the “presumption in California” that prenups signed after January 1, 2002 hold no water unless it is “rebutted at trial” or both parties agree to validate it. Therefore, Kanye can hold up the legal proceedings by not confirming the prenup is valid.

Related Gallery

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson -- Photos Of The Couple

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson take their romance public at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA. 21 Nov 2021 Pictured: Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA807496_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian West go to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian to to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island, USA - 18 Dec 2021
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian West go to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian to to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island, USA - 18 Dec 2021

Kayne’s court move comes after Kim accused him of repeatedly posting ‘misinformation’ about her parenting and their private matters in a recent set of legal filings obtained by HollywoodLife. “Since filing for divorce, Mr. Kanye West, by his actions, has made it clear that he does not accept that the parties’ marital relationship is over,” the court documents read. “Mr. West has disseminated on social media the parties’ private communications and misinformation about personal family matters and co-parenting, which has caused emotional distress.”

Kanye West
Kanye West is claiming his social media rants against Kim Kardashian can’t be used in court. (Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

 

Kim petitioned the court to be speedy in “terminating [her] marital status,” because such an action “should help Mr. West to accept that the parties’ marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist in peacefully co-parenting the parties’ children. Delay in doing so will only create further tension and anxiety.” The makeup mogul’s words indicate she is trying her best to protect her and Kanye’s kids: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.

 

 