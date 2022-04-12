Kim Kardashian Reveals She & Kanye ‘Didn’t Speak’ For ‘About 8 Months’ After Divorce

Kim Kardashian talked all about Kanye West in a new podcast interview and explained her frustrations with the exes’ ‘fanbases’ getting involved in their public drama.

Kim Kardashian, 41, shared new information about her divorce from Kanye West, 44, on the latest episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. “We went about eight months without even speaking to each other at the beginning of the divorce,” Kim, who filed for divorce from Ye in Feb. 2021, told host Amanda Hirsch. “And then, you know, we started talking again and I went to the Donda premiere,” she added.

The SKIMS founder explained that Kanye still saw their four children while the famous exes weren’t talking. “I just took a minute of not talking and I think in all relationships that it’ll be like that. I hope we are the co-parenting goals at the end of the day,” Kim said. “I look back and my mom [Kris Jenner] and dad [Robert Kardashian] went through their hard time and it took people a minute to readjust and I’ve seen it all before.” After all the recent social media drama between the couple once known as “Kimye,” Kim — who is now dating Pete Davidson, 28, — said she’s “always really hopeful” they can be on good terms again.

“He’s an amazing dad and I never really judged the way someone wants to communicate, whether it’s the way I would or not,” she explained on the podcast. “I know who he is inside. And I know what he means to say, and I know what he means to express, and that’s the beauty of knowing someone for so many years. It can be stressful and it can be a lot of things, but I think you just have to be positive when you have kids and you just have to look at the positive as hard as it is.”

Kim explained that her and Kanye’s fanbases getting involved in their public drama was “super frustrating” for the mother of four. “He has such a supportive and amazing strong fan base and they’re amazing. And just because people aren’t together anymore, doesn’t mean that now those people have to not like me and my fan base doesn’t have to not like him. There shouldn’t be all this external beef, like it’s hard enough already for families to go through a divorce, especially in the public eye.”

Since their split, Kanye has been romantically linked to a few women. He briefly dated actress Julia Fox and now appears to have moved on with model Chaney Jones, 24. “I just want him to be happy and she seems like the sweetest, I’m just whatever makes you happy,” Kim said about her ex’s love life. “I don’t care what it is. I just think that it’ll reflect in your life and your everything, you know, and how you are as a parent. So as long as he’s happy, I genuinely want that for him.”