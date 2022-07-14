North West, 9, Rocks $950 Balenciaga Crocs While Holding Sister Chicago, 4, Outside Their NYC Hotel

Kim Kardashian's daughters shared a sisterly moment as they arrived in the Big Apple, heading to their hotel alongside their mom.

July 14, 2022 9:32AM EDT
Kourtney Kardashian, daughter Penelope Disick, Kim Kardashian and daughter North West arrive at the Ferdi restaurant in Paris.Pictured: Kim Kardashian,North WestRef: SPL5153164 010320 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No France Rights
Kim Kardashian arrives back to her New York City hotel with both of her daughters. Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Chicago West,North West Ref: SPL5326195 140722 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Paris, FRANCE - Kim Kardashian shows off her enviable figure as she heads to dinner with daughter North matching black Balenciaga ensemble. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, North West BACKGRID USA 5 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: The Hapa Blonde / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

North West is such a loving big sister! Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter, 9, carried her younger sister Chicago4, as they headed to their hotel in New York on Wednesday, July 14. Kim, 41, looked happy to be getting back to the hotel, as North smiled at onlookers, with her little sis with her.

North held Chicago on her arms, as they headed back to their hotel. (WavyPeter / SplashNews.com)

Just like her mom, North showed off her keen fashion sense, with an oversized black t-shirt and gray jeans, but she really tied her outfit together with a pair of black Balenciaga Crocs, which retail for $950, according to BustleUnfortunately, the design that North rocked isn’t available on the Balenciaga website, and they’re sold out from Nordstrom.  North is clearly a fan of Balenciaga, as she was seen out with a purse from the luxury brand in New York earlier in the week.

Similar to North, Kim rocked an all-black outfit with a leather jacket, leggings and heels. She also sported a pair of oversized sunglasses and had her hair tied back in a tight ponytail. Differently from her sister and mom, Chicago wore an adorable pink jumpsuit, as her big sister carried her. The girls seemed like they had a great time with their mom. Earlier in the night, Kim posted a selfie of herself and the girls at a restaurant together to her Instagram Story, and they all had huge smiles on their faces.

Kim followed behind her daughters as they headed from the car to the hotel. (WavyPeter / SplashNews.com)

Kim and North are fresh off of a fun mother-daughter trip to Paris for Fashion Week. They seemed like they had a great time on the trip, enjoying all that the City of Light has to offer. The SKIMS founder and her daughter bonded with beach days, where Kim gave her a piggyback ride, and sightseeing, including hitting the Louvre, where North got to see the classic work of art: the Mona Lisa. 

