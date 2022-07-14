North West, 9, Rocks $950 Balenciaga Crocs While Holding Sister Chicago, 4, Outside Their NYC Hotel

North West is such a loving big sister! Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter, 9, carried her younger sister Chicago, 4, as they headed to their hotel in New York on Wednesday, July 14. Kim, 41, looked happy to be getting back to the hotel, as North smiled at onlookers, with her little sis with her.

Just like her mom, North showed off her keen fashion sense, with an oversized black t-shirt and gray jeans, but she really tied her outfit together with a pair of black Balenciaga Crocs, which retail for $950, according to Bustle. Unfortunately, the design that North rocked isn’t available on the Balenciaga website, and they’re sold out from Nordstrom. North is clearly a fan of Balenciaga, as she was seen out with a purse from the luxury brand in New York earlier in the week.

Similar to North, Kim rocked an all-black outfit with a leather jacket, leggings and heels. She also sported a pair of oversized sunglasses and had her hair tied back in a tight ponytail. Differently from her sister and mom, Chicago wore an adorable pink jumpsuit, as her big sister carried her. The girls seemed like they had a great time with their mom. Earlier in the night, Kim posted a selfie of herself and the girls at a restaurant together to her Instagram Story, and they all had huge smiles on their faces.

View Related Gallery Cutest Kardashian Kids: See Photos Of North West, Dream, Saint & More Kylie Jenner flashes her toned tummy with Stormi on her hip one day after Met-Gala 2019, Travis Scott was right behind them while they head to the private airport. Pictured: Stormi Webster,Kylie Jenner,Travis Scott Ref: SPL5087329 070519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights Kim Kardashian arrives back to her New York City hotel with both of her daughters. Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Chicago West,North West Ref: SPL5326195 140722 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Kim and North are fresh off of a fun mother-daughter trip to Paris for Fashion Week. They seemed like they had a great time on the trip, enjoying all that the City of Light has to offer. The SKIMS founder and her daughter bonded with beach days, where Kim gave her a piggyback ride, and sightseeing, including hitting the Louvre, where North got to see the classic work of art: the Mona Lisa.