Kim Kardashian Rocks A Brown Bikini As She Snuggles With Daughter North West, 7, On A Beach

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share two new snapshots of herself posing in a figure-flattering brown bikini while hanging out at a beach with her adorable daughter North.

Kim Kardashian, 40, is wowing her fans with her latest Instagram photos. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted two new bikini pics of herself enjoying the sun while on a beach on Mar. 6 and her daughter North, 7, also made a memorable appearance! The mom showed off her fit figure in a brown two-piece while embracing her mini-me, who was wearing black shorts, and standing on sand in front of palm trees.

“Have a good day! 🌴,” Kim wrote in the caption of the post, which received a lot of responses. “So cute!” one follower replied while another exclaimed, “Wow!” Others shared heart-eyed emojis and commented on how sweet North looked.

Before Kim and North got attention for their latest beach photos, the mother-daughter duo made headlines for showing off their new pet lizard Speed in a post earlier in the week. The post included a series of pics of the bearded dragon, who wore a customized pink hooded top from Kim’s SKIMS Cozy Collection, as North, who was wearing a matching pink top, held it and gave kissing faces to the camera.

“Meet the newest member of our family…Speed,” Kim captioned the post. “I really wasn’t planning on liking Speed the way I do but she grew on me! Speed was really my BFF Allison’s and we babysat for a week and she never left and it’s been months!”

“Speed got a makeover with custom Skims Cozy and even the Lil Uzi jewel (Speed actually got the jewel a few months back; North always knows what’s up!),” she continued, referring to a red jewel that was placed on the lizard’s head. “North and her bearded dragon go everywhere together it’s kinda cute!”

Whether Kim and North are showing off stylish swimsuits or their exotic pets, they always know how to make a lasting impression. We look forward to seeing what else they get up to this year!