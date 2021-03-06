See Pics

Kim Kardashian Rocks A Brown Bikini As She Snuggles With Daughter North West, 7, On A Beach

Kim Kardashian
SplashNews
Kendall Jenner wears an orange bikini during a boat ride in Miami Beach,Florida.Kendall had lunch and later read a book. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5134058 061219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian spotted in a bikini after filming KUWTK in Malibu. Shot on 08/26/2020 Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 27 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, UNITED KINGDOM, AUSTRALIA, CANADA ** St Barts, - 51826651 "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" stars Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie step out in St. Barts during their vacation on August 18, 2015. The group headed out on a boat to go parasailing. FameFlynet, Inc - Beverly Hills, CA, USA - +1 (818) 307-4813 Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 18 AUGUST 2015 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian relaxes at the pool and looks fashionable while staying at her friend Loren Ridinger's mega mansion in Miami. Kim wore a few different bikinis throughout the afteroon as she looked very glam on the beautiful property and even got a tan near a stone lion. Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL167616 010410 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share two new snapshots of herself posing in a figure-flattering brown bikini while hanging out at a beach with her adorable daughter North.

Kim Kardashian, 40, is wowing her fans with her latest Instagram photos. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted two new bikini pics of herself enjoying the sun while on a beach on Mar. 6 and her daughter North, 7, also made a memorable appearance! The mom showed off her fit figure in a brown two-piece while embracing her mini-me, who was wearing black shorts, and standing on sand in front of palm trees.

“Have a good day! 🌴,” Kim wrote in the caption of the post, which received a lot of responses. “So cute!” one follower replied while another exclaimed, “Wow!” Others shared heart-eyed emojis and commented on how sweet North looked.

Before Kim and North got attention for their latest beach photos, the mother-daughter duo made headlines for showing off their new pet lizard Speed in a post earlier in the week. The post included a series of pics of the bearded dragon, who wore a customized pink hooded top from Kim’s SKIMS Cozy Collection, as North, who was wearing a matching pink top, held it and gave kissing faces to the camera.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian looking great in an outfit that showed off her toned upper body. (SplashNews)

“Meet the newest member of our family…Speed,” Kim captioned the post. “I really wasn’t planning on liking Speed the way I do but she grew on me! Speed was really my BFF Allison’s and we babysat for a week and she never left and it’s been months!”

“Speed got a makeover with custom Skims Cozy and even the Lil Uzi jewel (Speed actually got the jewel a few months back; North always knows what’s up!),” she continued, referring to a red jewel that was placed on the lizard’s head. “North and her bearded dragon go everywhere together it’s kinda cute!”

Whether Kim and North are showing off stylish swimsuits or their exotic pets, they always know how to make a lasting impression. We look forward to seeing what else they get up to this year!