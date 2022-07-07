Kim Kardashian Poses Nearly Naked, Covered In Blonde, Rapunzel-Length Braids On ‘Allure’ Cover

Kim Kardashian looked sexier than ever on the cover of 'Allure' when she went nearly naked in a tiny nude bralette with super long, thick blonde braids covering her up.

July 7, 2022
Image Credit: Danielle Levitt

Kim Kardashian graced the cover of Allure’s August cover and she looked drop-dead-gorgeous while going nearly naked. The 41-year-old rocked a nude Skims bodysuit on the cover which featured a super low-cut neckline and she covered up with long, thick blonde brads that covered up her body and trailed on the floor.

At first glance, you would think Kim was naked on the cover because her spaghetti-strap one-piece blended in with her skin. Her toned, bare legs were on full display and her platinum blonde pigtail braids cascaded around her body.

In another stunning photo from the shoot, Kim showed off her incredible figure in a skintight nude Alaïa bodysuit and matching gloves. The bodysuit featured an underwire neckline that was slit down the middle and her tiny waist was the star of the show. She accessorized her look with a Bvlgari bracelet and watch as well as metallic silver Paris Texas heels.

As for her glam, she had her platinum blonde hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves. Her hair was so long, that it ended all the way to the floor and puddled around her feet. She added a super sexy cat-eye liner and gems around her eyes while a nude lip tied her look together.

As if Kim’s looks couldn’t get any sexier, she rocked a strapless black Schiaparelli Haute Couture corset bodice with a massive brass Saturn ring around the neckline. She styled her top with a fitted black Schiaparelli Haute Couture skirt that had a slit on the side of the leg and she added a pair of black Jimmy Choo boots.

