Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Favorite Cheat Meals Amidst Mostly Plant-Based Diet

Kim Kardashian also revealed her plant-based diet helps regulate her mood and stress levels. Read her comments on the matter here!

By:
August 26, 2022 3:02PM EDT
Kim Kardashian
Image Credit: (Photo: TheRealSPW / MEGA)

Kim Kardashian, 41, has experimented with plant-based diets over the years, but she took such a diet seriously after watching some documentaries about it throughout the coronavirus pandemic, she revealed to sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s website POOSH. In her Aug. 26 chat with the lifestyle and wellness site, she shared why living a plant-based lifestyle works for her and even detailed what her favorite cheat meals are when she decides to give herself some leniency. While the mom of four said plant-based tacos are her go-to meal, when she craves something a little naughty, she goes for something doughy. “Pizza, for sure,” she noted. “And if I’m in the mood for something sweet, I love doughnuts.”

Kim previously opened up about how eating mostly plant-based foods help with her psoriasis and resulting psoriatic arthritis, but she said that there are many more benefits. “[Going plant-based has] made me more mindful about how what I put in my body affects me, not just psoriasis but also my mood, my stress levels, my energy, everything,” she explained.  Kim said she also eats “as many anti-inflammatory and antioxidant foods as possible” to help regulate her body as well.

Kim Kardashian reached her lowest weight in 2022 (Photo: TheRealSPW / MEGA)

Kim’s talk about her diet came just weeks after she revealed she lost about 7% body fat between May 2021 and Aug. 2022 via a mobile body fat and bone density testing company. She also revealed she dropped 10 pounds over the course of the year as well.

The SKKN founder‘s weight became the topic of discussion in May after she revealed she lost 16 pounds so she could squeeze into Marilyn Monroe‘s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress she wore in 1982 at the 2022 Met Gala. “I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict,” she told Vogue at the May 2 event held at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. Kim faced sharp backlash over her weight loss, with many accusing her of setting a poor and unhealthy example for her followers.

However, she quickly clapped back. “I didn’t do anything unhealthy,” she told The New York Times. “To me, it was like, ‘Okay, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.’ Even Renee Zellweger gained weight for a role in [Bridget Jones’ Diary]. It’s all the same to me. I wasn’t saying, ‘Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose weight in a short period of time?’” she explained.

