Kim, Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian Look Completely Different In Throwback Photo: ‘Dash Dolls’

Throwback! Kim Kardashian posted a photo of herself and sisters Kourtney and Khloe from when their spinoff ‘Dash Dolls’ was on TV.

Kim Kardashian‘s latest Instagram post was an epic blast from the past. The SKIMS founder, 41, posted two old photos on March 3 of herself and sisters Kourtney, 42, and Khloe, 37. The trio looked very different and goofed around like close siblings normally do in the snapshots. Even though the pictures were from years ago, the famous sisters were still all glammed up and each wore different color dresses. Kim even rocked a pair of stylish hoop earrings.

In the first photo, Khloe jokingly stuck her tongue out while grabbing Kourtney by the neck, as the POOSH founder stared directly into the camera with a worried look on her face. Kim, meanwhile, was front and center with a silly face. The trio were a bit more serious in the next candid photo. Kourtney held up her long brunette hair up while chatting with Kim as Khloe looked on.

Kim captioned her post, “Dash Dolls.” This is in reference to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians spinoff series Dash Dolls, which featured Malik Haqq, her twin sister Khadijah, and more women working at the Kardashian sister’s Dash boutique in Hollywood. The show aired for one season in 2015 on E! “Lol dash dolls for life,” Khloe responded on Kim’s post.

The Kardashian sisters have experienced so much together over the years and they like to reminisce from time to time. For example, the trio looked back on Kourtney’s college days last year when Kim shared a throwback pic from when she and Khloe visited their older sister at University of Arizona. They discussed memories of that night on Instagram and Kim, who never graduated college, revealed that Kourtney’s school “shaped my life more than you know.”

A lot has changed for Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe since then. They’re now all moms and successful business owners. Their half sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner have made the most of their careers as well. Of course, Kris Jenner, a.k.a. the family’s “Momager,” deserves a lot of the credit for her daughters’ success.