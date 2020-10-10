North West, 7, Hilariously Sticks Her Tongue Out At Photographers While Out With Dad Kanye

What an adorable father-daughter duo! North West and her dad Kanye have been spotted attending events in London, and the seven-year-old poked her tongue out at the paparazzi.

North West, 7, and Kanye West, 43, have been on a father-daughter tour of London, and the rapper’s eldest child was most recently spotted walking hand-in-hand with her papa. The pair have been across the pond attending fashion shows and other events including mom Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS launch, and little North hilariously poked her tongue out at the paparazzi on October 10. The duo grabbed lunch at an upscale sushi spot, and she stuck her tongue out in the direction of photographers as she left the restaurant.

Kanye witnessed the funny gesture and covered his mouth with his hand as he stifled a laugh. It made for an adorable moment, as he walked alongside his adorable mini-me. North rocked a white, furry tank top and black leather pants along with a clear raincoat and bright pink shoes. Her long brunette tresses were in braids and styled into two adorable buns on the top of her head.

Bottega Veneta‘s London fashion show in the sweater, which was a reference to her dad’s highly publicized The “Famous” rapper cut a chic figure in a black sweater, camouflage print pants, a long, blue coat and brown combat boots. The outing comes one day after the youngster made a major fashion statement in a hoodie that read, “Vote Kanye”. North stepped out at‘s London fashion show in the sweater, which was a reference to her dad’s highly publicized presidential campaign

The graphic shirt was part of her Kanye’s merchandise line which he dropped ahead of the November presidential campaign, in which the rapper is running as a vice presidential candidate with running mate, Rocky’ De La Fuente Guerra. At the October 9 event, the father-daughter duo walked hand in hand, with North pairing her oversized black and white hoodie with a pair of fluffy white pants, a beige protective face mask, and a pair of her dad’s Yeezy crocs. She wore her long brunette tresses in braids, with two adorable buns on the top of her head. Kanye kept things simple in a blue tee, black leather pants, and dark shades.