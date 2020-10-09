North West, 7, Shows Her Full Support For Dad Kanye’s Presidential Campaign With ‘Vote’ Shirt

Nobody loves Kanye more than Kanye does — except maybe his daughter North! The seven-year-old left an event in London wearing a hoodie that read ‘Vote Kanye’.

North West is growing up so quickly! The seven-year-old daughter of Kanye West, 43, stepped out with her dad at Bottega Veneta‘s London fashion show, and made quite a statement. Her hoodie read ‘Vote Kanye’, a reference to her dad’s highly publicized presidential campaign. The graphic shirt was part of her Kanye’s merchandise line which he dropped ahead of the November presidential campaign, in which the 43-year-old rapper is running as a vice presidential candidate with running mate, Rocky’ De La Fuente Guerra.

At the October 9 event, the father-daughter duo walked hand in hand, with North pairing her oversized black and white hoodie with a pair of fluffy white pants, a beige protective face mask, and a pair of her dad’s Yeezy crocs. She wore her long brunette tresses in braids, with two adorable buns on the top of her head. Kanye kept things simple in a blue tee, black leather pants, and dark shades.

However, earlier in the day, the pair looked like total twins as Kanye also rocked a printed black and white hoodie, which he paired with camouflage pants and brown combat boots. It comes amid Kanye’s controversial bid for presidency, and took to Twitter earlier in the day to share a photo of his ballot where he had — surprise, surprise — voted for himself.

“Friends writing me in,” he captioned the snap, which showed his name written in alongside his running mate, Rocky’ De La Fuente Guerra. Twitter users were quick to clap back at the rapper, urging fans not to vote for the “Famous” hitmaker. “If you’re writing in Kanye West on the ballot, you’re more stupid and selfish than he is, because that is a vote for Donald Trump. THIS IS NOT A GAME,” one user wrote, while another commented, “Kanye West is asking people to write him in on the ballot. Reminder: WRITING-IN KANYE IS A VOTE FOR TRUMP!”