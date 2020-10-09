See Pics
Hollywood Life

North West, 7, Shows Her Full Support For Dad Kanye’s Presidential Campaign With ‘Vote’ Shirt

north
SplashNews
Kim Kardashian West, North West, Saint West Kim Kardashian out and about, New York, USA - 01 Feb 2017 Kim Kardashian and BFF Jonathan Cheban leaving Cipriani in NYC
Celebrities attend Bottega Veneta Salon 01 London collection presentation at Sadler's Wells TheatrePictured: Kanye West,North WestRef: SPL5191766 091020 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Hewitt/McLees / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Celebrities attend Bottega Veneta Salon 01 London collection presentation at Sadler's Wells TheatrePictured: Kanye West,North WestRef: SPL5191766 091020 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Hewitt/McLees / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Kim Kardashian West, Chicago West, Saint West Kim Kardashian out and about, New York, USA - 29 Sep 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Nobody loves Kanye more than Kanye does — except maybe his daughter North! The seven-year-old left an event in London wearing a hoodie that read ‘Vote Kanye’.

North West is growing up so quickly! The seven-year-old daughter of Kanye West, 43, stepped out with her dad at Bottega Veneta‘s London fashion show, and made quite a statement. Her hoodie read ‘Vote Kanye’, a reference to her dad’s highly publicized presidential campaign. The graphic shirt was part of her Kanye’s merchandise line which he dropped ahead of the November presidential campaign, in which the 43-year-old rapper is running as a vice presidential candidate with running mate, Rocky’ De La Fuente Guerra.

north
North West wears a ‘Vote Kanye’ shirt. Image: SplashNews

At the October 9 event, the father-daughter duo walked hand in hand, with North pairing her oversized black and white hoodie with a pair of fluffy white pants, a beige protective face mask, and a pair of her dad’s Yeezy crocs. She wore her long brunette tresses in braids, with two adorable buns on the top of her head. Kanye kept things simple in a blue tee, black leather pants, and dark shades.

north
She was spotted with her dad leaving an event in London. Image: SplashNews

However, earlier in the day, the pair looked like total twins as Kanye also rocked a printed black and white hoodie, which he paired with camouflage pants and brown combat boots. It comes amid Kanye’s controversial bid for presidency, and took to Twitter earlier in the day to share a photo of his ballot where he had — surprise, surprise — voted for himself.

“Friends writing me in,” he captioned the snap, which showed his name written in alongside his running mate, Rocky’ De La Fuente Guerra. Twitter users were quick to clap back at the rapper, urging fans not to vote for the “Famous” hitmaker. “If you’re writing in Kanye West on the ballot, you’re more stupid and selfish than he is, because that is a vote for Donald Trump. THIS IS NOT A GAME,” one user wrote, while another commented, “Kanye West is asking people to write him in on the ballot. Reminder: WRITING-IN KANYE IS A VOTE FOR TRUMP!”