Kardashians Mourn Beloved Business Manager Angie Kukawski Allegedly Murdered By Boyfriend

Kardashians
Kardashians mourn manager Angela Kukawski who has died at 55 allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend Jason Barker in a homicide.

Los Angeles-based business manager Angela “Angie” Kukawski has died. The manager, who represented numerous celebrities including the KardashiansNicki Minaj, Offset, the estate of Tupac Shakur, and more, worked at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills and was 55 when she died, a death ruled a homicide, according to a police report obtained by HollywoodLife. Los Angeles police have arrested Kukawski’s boyfriend, 49-year-old Jason Barker, for the crime and he is currently being held on a $2 million bond. We have reached out to the Kardashians and the LAPD for a statement but have yet to hear a response.

After the announcement of the death, the Kardashian/Jenner family released a statement to TMZ, mourning the loss of their beloved business manager. “Angela was truly the best. She cared about everyone of us and made things happen that were impossible,” the statement read. “She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time.”

The Kardashians
The Kardashian Family (NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock).

Authorities apparently found Kukawski dead in her car parked in Simi Valley, just north of Los Angeles. The Simi Police Department and Los Angeles Police Department then made the arrest of Barker as an alleged suspect who detectives believe killed Kukawski inside their home in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles and then transported the body in her car and left it in Simi Valley. Barker has not yet entered a plea nor has he responded to the charges.

TMZ also reported the D.A. claimed the murder was “with the intent to cause cruel and extreme pain and suffering for the purpose of revenge, extortion, persuasion and for a sadistic purpose.”

A member of her firm, Todd Bozick, also told Variety, “We are saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, Angie Kukawski. Angie was a kind, wonderful person, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Our deepest condolences go out to all of Angie’s family and friends.”