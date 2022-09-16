Kim Kardashian Reveals The $13K Designer Bag North West Gets In Kris Jenner’s Will

Kim Kardashian revealed on her Sept. 14 appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden that her firstborn child, North West, 9, is set to inherit a “one-of-a-kind” Chanel bag from Kris Jenner, 66, when she dies. The bag is a Lego-themed clutch covered in black crystals that was never sold in stores, but is under the vigil watch of the famous momager. A similar version of the bag can be found on the vintage and high-end reselling site, 1stDibs, and is listed for $12,760. And according to the 41-year-old mom of four, it was originally supposed to be hers.

Kim recalled to host James Corden, 44, that she thought she was going to be gifted a Chanel handbag after she flew to Paris to do a “high-stakes photoshoot” with the late creator of Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld. She was pregnant with North at the time and was both “excited” to just be in Karl’s presence, but also for the possible gift, because “rumor [had] it” that “he’ll give you a bag on set if it’s like your first photo shoot with him.” Kim added, “I was so excited, I was like dreaming about what kind of bag he was going to give me.”

However, things started going downhill when Kris walked into the shoot “decked in head-to-toe vintage Chanel,” which Kim, Kris’ eldest daughter,” called a “next-level” look. “The boots, the gloves, every accessory she can find … earrings, headband, hat, glasses, fanny pack, bag, backpack. It was like the craziest Chanel scene I’ve ever witnessed,” she recalled.

“So he falls in love with her,” the SKIMS founder continued. “Doesn’t hardly even acknowledge that I’ve been like, you know, sitting there. It’s all about Kris Jenner.” Eventually, the end of the shoot came and Kim was “dying”, as she recalled, because she knew the big moment was soon going to come. Finally, Karl came out with the “really popular” Lego bag.

“I’m literally like, ‘This is the moment. He’s going to give me the bag’”, Kim said, wrapping up her story. “Then he goes over me and hands it to my mom.” She added that she ran to the bathroom and “started hysterically crying”. She noted, “I’m like pregnant, hormonal, flew all the way to Paris for this. I call my cousin CiCi and I’m like, ‘This b—ch took my f—king bag.’” Well, at least North will get it, right?

Kim also revealed during her chat with James the kind of person she thinks she will end up with following her split from Pete Davidson in August. “I think my next route…I feel like I have to go to different places. Clearly it’s not working whatever I’m doing,” she said, seemingly poking fun at herself. “Maybe a hospital and meet a doctor. A law firm. I think it’s gonna be, like, scientists. Neuroscientist. Biochemist, Doctor, Attorney. That’s maybe what I envision in the future.” Kim, of course, started her law school journey a handful of years ago, and even passed her baby bar exam in Dec. 2021. Perhaps she and her future partner will be a dynamic lawyer duo!