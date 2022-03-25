Kim Kardashian Wants To Start ‘A Successful Law Firm’ Just Like Late Dad Robert

Kim Kardashian shares that opening a law firm has ‘been in my soul for year’ and that she had even discussed it interviews back during her ‘KUWTK’ days.

Kim Kardashian has more goals for her career aside from being a reality TV star and entrepreneur. She opened up about her goals to create her own law firm now that she has passed the baby bar exam. “I’m very passionate about criminal justice reform, and I want to advocate for those who I feel they were wrongfully convicted. I dream of one day creating a successful law firm,” she told Vogue HK for their April issue.

She shared that she’s honored to be following in her late father Robert Kardashian’s footsteps and was definitely inspired by him. “Spending time with my father at his office definitely influenced me,” she said. “Doing this work has been in my soul for years, and I’m so proud that I’m now doing this work.” For her, the positives of pursuing a career in law are endless. “Being in this line of work has definitely made me feel closer to my dad, and to know that I’m helping people feels really good at the end of the day,” she added.

“When I look back at old interviews, when people asked what I wanted to do if I wasn’t filming KUWTK, I always said I wanted to be a crime scene investigator or an attorney,” she told the outlet. For those who think that these pursuits may be new aspirations for the SKIMS founder, think again. She shared that she actually expressed these goals back on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kim is ready to take the next steps in her law career now that she has passed the baby bar exam. She shared the big news in December. She wrote an extremely heartfelt message on Instagram discussing the hard work she put in and addressed her late father, hoping he’d be proud of her for following in his footsteps. It took her four tries to pass but that isn’t uncommon considering how difficult of a test it is.

The reality TV star also has her family’s upcoming Hulu series on the horizon. The Kardashians promises plenty of excitement as Kim will seemingly acknowledge her relationship with Pete Davidson and contentious divorce with Kanye West. She even shared that the rapper had told her that her career was over in one of his tirades.