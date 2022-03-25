Breaking News

Kim Kardashian Wants To Start ‘A Successful Law Firm’ Just Like Late Dad Robert

Kim Kardashian
RemotePhotoPress/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian promotes her SKIMS pop up at the Grove after becoming ranked Billionaire, handing out ice cream to go with your SKIMS purchase. 07 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA744799_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Kardashian looks radiant while leaving a meeting in New York City. Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL5298171 220322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Ramales/Rachpoot/Splash / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim Kardashian wears a silver triangle bikini top with matching leggings as she and sister Khloe Kardashian arrive to her Skims event in Miami. 19 Mar 2022 Pictured: Kim Kardashian; Khloe Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA839908_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
In this photo released by Warner Bros., talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is seen during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.) View Gallery View Gallery 31 Photos.
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Kim Kardashian shares that opening a law firm has ‘been in my soul for year’ and that she had even discussed it interviews back during her ‘KUWTK’ days.

Kim Kardashian has more goals for her career aside from being a reality TV star and entrepreneur. She opened up about her goals to create her own law firm now that she has passed the baby bar exam. “I’m very passionate about criminal justice reform, and I want to advocate for those who I feel they were wrongfully convicted. I dream of one day creating a successful law firm,” she told Vogue HK for their April issue.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian rocks a leather jacket and cool shades. (RemotePhotoPress/Shutterstock)

She shared that she’s honored to be following in her late father Robert Kardashian’s footsteps and was definitely inspired by him. “Spending time with my father at his office definitely influenced me,” she said. “Doing this work has been in my soul for years, and I’m so proud that I’m now doing this work.” For her, the positives of pursuing a career in law are endless. “Being in this line of work has definitely made me feel closer to my dad, and to know that I’m helping people feels really good at the end of the day,” she added.

“When I look back at old interviews, when people asked what I wanted to do if I wasn’t filming KUWTK, I always said I wanted to be a crime scene investigator or an attorney,” she told the outlet. For those who think that these pursuits may be new aspirations for the SKIMS founder, think again. She shared that she actually expressed these goals back on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Related Gallery

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson: Photos Of The Couple

Kim Kardashian touches down in LA with boyfriend Pete Davidson. The beauty mogul enjoyed a whirlwind trip to New York City where she attended a luncheon at the Conde Nast offices in World Trade Center 1 on Tuesday. She jetted back home with her beau after the event in her USD 95 million custom cream private plane. Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Pete Davidson Ref: SPL5298256 220322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson take their romance public at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA. 21 Nov 2021 Pictured: Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA807496_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian West go to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian to to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island, USA - 18 Dec 2021

Robert Kardashian
Robert Kardashian was a successful attorney. (Dana Fisher/AP/Shutterstock)

Kim is ready to take the next steps in her law career now that she has passed the baby bar exam. She shared the big news in December. She wrote an extremely heartfelt message on Instagram discussing the hard work she put in and addressed her late father, hoping he’d be proud of her for following in his footsteps. It took her four tries to pass but that isn’t uncommon considering how difficult of a test it is.

The reality TV star also has her family’s upcoming Hulu series on the horizon. The Kardashians promises plenty of excitement as Kim will seemingly acknowledge her relationship with Pete Davidson and contentious divorce with Kanye WestShe even shared that the rapper had told her that her career was over in one of his tirades.

 