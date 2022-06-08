Chaney Jones Calls Kanye West ‘Baby’ & Professes Her Love On His Birthday After Split Reports

Are Kanye “Ye” West and Chaney Jones broken up or not? A day after reports claimed that they had gone their separate ways, Chaney, 24, celebrated Ye’s 45th birthday on June 8. “Happy birthday baby [black heart emoji],” Chaney captioned a video of her and Ye together over the past months. The TikTok video, reposted to Chaney’s Instagram Story, showed the two lovebirds on dates, sitting courtside at a basketball game, and out and about in the world. The clip was set to Alicia Keys’ “Show Me Love,” and that’s exactly what Chaney did with this video. “I love youuuuu,” she added.

The initial reports of the demise of Ye and Chaney’s relationship came on June 7, with TMZ reporting that Ye went to see Top Gun: Maverick with another woman. Chaney seemingly fueled these breakup rumors by purging her Instagram account of all photos of him, leaving (as of Wednesday morning) two posts. Chaney still followed Ye, though, and the second of the two posts included a gallery of her posing in ways that it’s hard not to see the Kim Kardashian comparisons.

“We don’t speak about her,” Chaney told the paparazzi in March when asked about being compared to Ye’s ex-wife. Kim, 41, was more magnanimous regarding Ye’s new romance resembling her. “I just want him to be happy,” Kim said on an April episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. “She seems like the sweetest – like, I’m just…whatever just makes you happy, I don’t care what it is. I think it will reflect in your life, in your work, [in] everything…as long as he’s happy, I genuinely want that. Truly.”

Weeks before the split rumors, Chaney appeared to commemorate her romance with the “Hurricane” rapper by getting what looked like a “Ye” tattoo on her left wrist. In a photo posted to her Instagram Story, Chaney wore a tube top that barely did its job, tight Balenciaga pants, and heels while standing in front of a candle. A tiny “Ye,” written in cursive, appeared on her wrist. The tattoo is, of course, Kanye West’s legal name – “Ye” – leading some to think Chaney was in this relationship for the long haul.

Ye and Chaney began dating shortly after his breakup with Julia Fox in February 2022. “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators,” Julia’s rep said to HollywoodLife. Since Ye and Chaney began dating, the two have taken their love around the world and back. Perhaps the ride isn’t over for these two?