Kim Kardashian Slays In Silver Lace-Up Dress With Mom Kris For D&G After Party: Photos

Kim Kardashian was pure glamour at the after party for her collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week, stunning in a silver sequin dress.

September 24, 2022 5:53PM EDT
Kim Kardashian delivered look after look at Milan Fashion Week as she debuted her sexy ‘Ciao, Kim’ collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana, absolutely slaying with her final ensemble for the after party. The 41-year-old channeled Marilyn Monroe yet again as she arrived for the soirée in a dazzling silver sequin gown with a sexy lace-up front on Saturday, Sept. 24. The dress gleamed thanks to the paparazzi camera flashes, along with her matching micro crystal bag and silver necklaces. She once again kept her blonde hair in an up-do, allowing one long layer to frame her face.

Kim was joined at the party by her mom Kris Jenner, 66, and sister Khloe Kardashian, 38, who stunned in a white ensemble. Kris also looked stylish in another suit look, this time opting for a tuxedo inspired black look with a red lipstick.

The party followed the epic runway debut of her collection, which drew from archival looks from the Italian label — many of which Kim owns herself. Black, white and silver made up the simple color palette for the show, which Kim also donned as she closed in a fitted black sequin number. The night before, she also stepped out in D&G, rocking a silver catsuit with a bustier style top.

Earlier in the week, Kim posted a cryptic black and white video of her sitting in the backseat of a car looking like Marilyn while eating pizza. As she was eating, paparazzi flashed their cameras at her as she seemed unphased. She captioned the video, An appetizer before the show. #CiaoKim.”

Meanwhile, her sister, Khloe Kardashian, posted an Instagram story showing off a bunch of Dolce & Gabbana T-shirts she received with pictures of Kim dressed as Marilyn on them. Plus, the second Kim landed in Milan for fashion week, she has been rocking the designer brand while rocking a new hairstyle.

When she first arrived, she debuted a new platinum blonde hairstyle that was much shorter than usual and was down in super voluminous waves while parted to the side. She styled the new do with a skintight black turtleneck with crystal bangles on the arms tucked into a pair of high-waisted, skintight black pants.

A day later, she stepped out rocking the same hairstyle, but this time wore all white. She donned a sleeveless, tight white mini dress with a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage. She styled the dress with a fuzzy white coat draped over her shoulders and white peep-toe, heel mules.

Of course, before this fashion week stint, Kim channeled Marilyn at the 2022 Met Gala back in May. Kim wore the $5 million dress that Marilyn wore when she famously sang “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” to President John F. Kennedy at a fundraiser for the president and the Democratic National Committee at NYC’s Madison Square Garden in 1962.

The stunning sheer nude gown was covered in crystals and featured a V-neckline while it hugged her frame pefrectly. She paired it with a white fuzzy coat that she draped off her arms and had her hair dyed platinum blonde while slicked back into a bun.

