Kim Kardashian Debuts New Short, Side-Parted Wavy Hairstyle At Milan Fashion Week: Photos

Kim Kardashian just proved that she can pull off absolutely any look. The 41-year-old was out during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 22, when she debuted a new hairstyle. Kim’s platinum blonde hair was much shorter than usual and was down in super voluminous waves while parted to the side.

Kim has been rocking super long blonde hair that’s always parted in the middle lately, so this new look came as a pleasant surprise. She had her hair down and extra platinum while swept to one side with dark black roots. Her hair ended just below her collarbone and was curled in voluminous waves.

She styled her new hairstyle with a glossy nude lip that was lined, a sultry smokey eye, and extra dark eyeliner. As for her outfit, Kim rocked a skintight black turtleneck top tucked into a pair of high-waisted black leggings. Kim’s tiny waist was on display in this monochromatic look while the long sleeves of her top were bedazzled in huge diamond cuffs. She topped her look off with a pair of gloves and pointed-toe black boots.

Kim’s outfits have been nothing short of perfect lately and aside from this look, she was out the day before rocking a completely bedazzled crystal ensemble. She donned a Dolce & Gabbana Fall 1991 Crystal Bustier Bra Halter Crop Top that revealed ample cleavage and styled it with the matching Dolce & Gabbana Fall 1991 high-waisted underwear.

Aside from this look, Kim was also recently out in NYC when she wore a head-to-toe black ensemble featuring a tight Balenciaga Black Turtleneck with Gloves tucked into a Rick Owens Split Black Dirt Pillar Skirt. She accessorized her look with a pair of Balenciaga Skin Cat Sunglasses, Balenciaga Small Ball Hoops Earrings, a Balenciaga Spring 2018 Hard Case Motorcycle Bag, and a pair of Balenciaga over the Knee Knife Boots.