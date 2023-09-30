Kourtney Kardashian’s Friends Say Kim ‘Threw’ Them ‘Under the Bus’ in ‘Not Kourtney’ Group Chat

Image Credit: Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian‘s friends are denying Kim Kardashian‘s claim that they are part of a group chat called “Not Kourtney,” in recent text messages. The Poosh founder, 44, took to her Instagram story to share a screenshot of the text exchange between her, Simon Huck, his husband Phil Riportella, and Allie Rizzo Sartiano, which can be seen here. “Should I soft launch the YASS Kourtney group chat?” Allie asked, in the screenshot. “OMG please! These trolls keep DM’ing me accusing me of being on the other chat,” Simon responded.

“I’m like if only they knew our anxiety about meaningless endless chit chat. I mean over a martini we will debrief but but dang for a group char that didn’t exist I am fidgeting,” Allie continued, before Simon responded with, “Kim threw us all under the bus when there was not one actual friend on the chat.”

Kourtney added five laughing with tears emojis to the image, but didn’t directly respond with any caption. She did, however, tag all three pals who were involved in the chat.

Kourtney’s screenshot photo comes just hours after one of her friends was asked if she as “in the group text with Kim.” Kourtney then replied to the question herself. “I believe it was just my sisters from the surveys I’ve been taking,” she wrote before adding, “My friends are ride or dies” to another comment.

Kim’s claims about Kourtney’s friends happened in the season 4 premiere of The Kardashians. The comment came during an argument between the two sisters, and after Kim expressed “concern” for Kourtney and her marriage to Travis Barker. “You’re a different person. We all talk about it,” the SKIMS founder said to her older sister on the phone.

“All of your friends call us complaining, whether you think they’re the ones going to you, they’re all coming to us on the side,” she continued. “We’re all confused, and we’re on a group chat that’s actually labeled ‘Not Kourtney.’”