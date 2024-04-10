Kim Kardashian Takes Off Her Soaking Wet Shirt in the Ocean for Bikini-Clad Photo

Kim Kardashian is soaking up the sun in Turks and Caicos! The Kardashians star, 43, posed in a series of new, tropical photos, in which she showed off a bikini and chains ensemble. In one of the snapshots, Kim took off her white T-shirt to show off the full swimsuit. She cheekily captioned her Instagram post on Tuesday, April 9, “Cake Boss.”

In the other images, the SKIMS founder made sure to show the two chains on her waist to the camera as she went for a swim. Kim’s sister Khloé Kardashian praised the creative caption, writing, “OMG the thirsty caption is gold,” in a comment.

The impromptu photo shoot took place during the Kardashians’ family trip to the islands, which seemingly kicked off over the weekend.

One day prior, Kim shared photos of herself wearing a snakeskin two-piece bathing suit with a black cowgirl hat. Her caption for the Instagram post was a nod to Beyoncé‘s new country album, Cowboy Carter, which was released last month.

“This ain’t Texas … it’s Turks,” the SKKN boss captioned the carousel post, which referred to the beginning of Bey’s song “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

Over the past few days, Kim’s sisters have also shared snaps from the vacay to their respective Instagram accounts. Kourtney Kardashian uploaded pictures of the scenic landscape in addition to a sneak peek at her baby boy, Rocky Thirteen Barker, whom she shares with husband Travis Barker.

Not only that, but Kourtney, 44, even busted Kim’s chops in a separate social media post by writing, “My diamond earring came off in the ocean and it’s gone,” in her caption over the weekend.

“Kourtney, there are people that are dying,” momager Kris Jenner commented. The online exchange was a playful dig at Kim and Kourtney’s iconic conversation from the past when Kim complained about losing her diamond earring in the ocean in Bora Bora.

Kylie Jenner also shared a few sultry bikini snaps from the trip to her own Instagram. On Wednesday, April 10, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 26, shared an Instagram carousel featuring her modeling a green bikini.

“Happy era,” she captioned the post. Kylie’s sisters, of course, couldn’t help but gush over their baby sis in the comments section.

“Cutie,” Kourtney commented. “Oh u didn’t use one pic that I took! lol [sic],” Kim added.