 Kim Kardashian Sizzles in Snakeskin Cowgirl Bikini Look: Photos – Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian Sizzles in Nearly Nude ‘Cowboy Carter’ Bikini Look in Turks & Caicos: Photos

The 'Kardashians' star gave Beyonce's latest country album a nod by sharing photos from her tropical trip.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 8, 2024 3:59PM EDT
Kim Kardashian
View gallery
MYKONOS, GREECE - JULY 26: Teresa Giudice is seen on vacation on July 26, 2023 in Mykonos, Greece. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)
Emily Ratajkowski sun bathes at Paradise Cove in Malibu, CA. Emily showed off her stunning figure in a white bikini and large sunhat. She sipped beer as she relaxed with her boyfriend Jeff Magid. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski,Jeff Magid,Emily Ratajkowski Jeff Magid Ref: SPL1459488 090317 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Rachel Fuda Rachel Fuda on her way for a boat ride, Jersey Shore, New Jersey, USA - 06 Aug 2023
Image Credit: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is joining Beyoncé‘s country era! The 43-year-old reality TV star posed in a series of new tropical photos amid her getaway to the Turks and Caicos islands — and she couldn’t resist nodding to a song from Bey’s new album, Cowboy Carter, while posing in a bikini.

“This ain’t Texas … it’s Turks,” Kim captioned an Instagram post on Sunday, April 7. The caption was a reference to Bey’s single “Texas Hold ‘Em,” since it begins with her singing, “This ain’t Texas. Ain’t no hold ’em.”

Kim Kardashian in Turks and Caicos
Instagram

In the Kardashians star’s carousel post, Kim showed off her brown snakeskin Kemo Sabe string bikini and offset it with a black cowgirl hat. She also included a few steamy selfies right from the beach. It appeared that her sister Khloé Kardashian accompanied her on the trip, as one image included KoKo lounging on the sand with Kim.

Kim Kardashian
Instagram

Many commented on Kim’s gallery of pictures, including Khloé, 39. “My Skimmy sister,” she wrote, seemingly in reference to her SKIMS brand. Their little sister Kylie Jenner also showed her support, leaving a simple heart eyes emoji as a comment.

Kourtney Kardashian seemingly weighed in on Kim’s Instagram post with her own set of tropical images. While sharing snapshots of herself in the ocean via Instagram, the 44-year-old Lemme founder referenced a meme-worthy moment from the family’s past trip to Bora Bora, where Kim lost her earring in the water.

Kim Kardashian
Instagram

“My diamond earring came off in the ocean and now it’s gone,” Kourtney captioned her cheeky post over the weekend, while the sisters’ mom, Kris Jenner, commented, “Kourtney, there are people that are dying,” referring to the full conversation between Kourtney and Kim at the time.

The SKKN founder’s trip comes amid a busy time for her. She recently unveiled the trailer for the second part of her stint in American Horror Story: Delicate, in which she plays the manipulative and clever publicist Siobhan. At one point in the teaser, Kim kisses Emma Roberts‘ character, but the two also seem to have a toxic relationship.

Aside from her TV role, Kim’s shapewear brand SKIMS partnered with Sabrina Carpenter for its ’90s-themed campaign.

“hellooo it’s sabrina your spring @skims girl [sic],” Sabrina captioned her own Instagram post last week, which included shots from her campaign with the brand.

ad