Kim Kardashian Sizzles in Nearly Nude ‘Cowboy Carter’ Bikini Look in Turks & Caicos: Photos

Kim Kardashian is joining Beyoncé‘s country era! The 43-year-old reality TV star posed in a series of new tropical photos amid her getaway to the Turks and Caicos islands — and she couldn’t resist nodding to a song from Bey’s new album, Cowboy Carter, while posing in a bikini.

“This ain’t Texas … it’s Turks,” Kim captioned an Instagram post on Sunday, April 7. The caption was a reference to Bey’s single “Texas Hold ‘Em,” since it begins with her singing, “This ain’t Texas. Ain’t no hold ’em.”

In the Kardashians star’s carousel post, Kim showed off her brown snakeskin Kemo Sabe string bikini and offset it with a black cowgirl hat. She also included a few steamy selfies right from the beach. It appeared that her sister Khloé Kardashian accompanied her on the trip, as one image included KoKo lounging on the sand with Kim.

Many commented on Kim’s gallery of pictures, including Khloé, 39. “My Skimmy sister,” she wrote, seemingly in reference to her SKIMS brand. Their little sister Kylie Jenner also showed her support, leaving a simple heart eyes emoji as a comment.

Kourtney Kardashian seemingly weighed in on Kim’s Instagram post with her own set of tropical images. While sharing snapshots of herself in the ocean via Instagram, the 44-year-old Lemme founder referenced a meme-worthy moment from the family’s past trip to Bora Bora, where Kim lost her earring in the water.

“My diamond earring came off in the ocean and now it’s gone,” Kourtney captioned her cheeky post over the weekend, while the sisters’ mom, Kris Jenner, commented, “Kourtney, there are people that are dying,” referring to the full conversation between Kourtney and Kim at the time.

The SKKN founder’s trip comes amid a busy time for her. She recently unveiled the trailer for the second part of her stint in American Horror Story: Delicate, in which she plays the manipulative and clever publicist Siobhan. At one point in the teaser, Kim kisses Emma Roberts‘ character, but the two also seem to have a toxic relationship.

Aside from her TV role, Kim’s shapewear brand SKIMS partnered with Sabrina Carpenter for its ’90s-themed campaign.

“hellooo it’s sabrina your spring @skims girl [sic],” Sabrina captioned her own Instagram post last week, which included shots from her campaign with the brand.