Kim Kardashian & Emma Roberts Make Out in New ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ Part 2 Trailer

American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 is even scarier, steamier and more complicated than part 1 — especially between Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts‘ characters. A new teaser for the final batch of episodes was released on Wednesday, March 20, and the actresses don’t just share a steamy kiss — Kim’s character, Siobhan, is even more terrifying than before.

The beginning of the trailer shows a scene between Kim, 43, and Emma, 33. Their respective characters, Siobhan and Anna, are seen eating dinner together in a restaurant and discussing Anna’s career in the spotlight. After Anna tells Siobhan that she “can’t keep campaigning for this award,” Kim’s character slaps her across the table.

“I will not let you say another word about quitting,” Kim’s character coldly tells Emma’s. The rest of the teaser unpacks the bloody and freaky episodes that viewers are waiting for. From Anna’s monstrous pregnancy journey to Siobhan’s role in her personal life, their dynamic clearly changes from professional to toxic quickly.

Although the two characters, at one point, share a steamy kiss in one scene, Anna starts to see Siobhan’s dark side emerge.

“You’re a monster,” Emma’s character says toward the end as the camera cuts to Kim’s face, with her character smiling in a sinister way. “Oh no, babe — I’m so much worse,” Siobhan replies.

The first episode of AHS: Delicate part 2 will drop on FX on April 3. The response to part one of AHS: Delicate — which aired in September 2023 — was positive. Fans couldn’t wait to find out what will happen to Anna. The last episode ended with Anna finding out that her acting rival, Babette, was decapitated after winning the Golden Globe Award. Siobhan asked Anna if she wanted an Oscar, and satanic connections were unveiled throughout the season.

After season 12 of AHS wrapped filming, Kim revealed that she had taken acting classes to help her step into her role as the clever and sinister publicist.

Earlier this year, Emma revealed that it was “amazing” to work with the Kardashians reality TV star, calling Kim a “pro” during an interview with Extra in January.

“She’s one of the most prepared people I’ve ever worked with, and she’s just chill,” the Scream franchise star said. “I love her so much.”