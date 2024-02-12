Beyonce’s Country Album: Everything We Know About ‘Renaissance: Act II’

Beyoncé has more music on the way! The 32-time Grammy Award winner announced her upcoming album, Renaissance Act II, in a Verizon commercial during Super Bowl LVIII on February 11. After the commercial aired, Bey, 42, announced the album’s release date on her Instagram — and then she dropped two new songs that are both featured on Renaissance Act II!

The upcoming country-themed album is the second part of a trilogy project that began with Renaissance, her seventh studio album, which came out on July 29, 2022. Beyoncé embarked on the Renaissance World Tour from May 2023 to October 2023 and also released an accompanying documentary concert film, called Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce.

Below is everything you need to know about Beyoncé’s upcoming country album, Renaissance Act II.

When Does Beyonce’s Country Album Come Out?

Renaissance Act II will be released Friday, March 29. Bey confirmed the release date in an Instagram video promoting the new album on Super Bowl Sunday.

What Songs Are On Beyonce’s Country Album?

Beyoncé hasn’t unveiled the full track list for the album, but she did release the two lead singles: “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.” Both songs are country-themed, seemingly as an homage to Beyoncé’s Texas roots.

What Has Beyonce Said About Her Country Album?

Beyoncé first teased Renaissance: Act II in the Verizon commercial that aired during the 2024 Super Bowl. The ad features Bey enacting several publicity stunts to crash Verizon’s 5G feature. She eventually resorts to “drop[ping] the new music.”

After the commercial aired, Beyoncé released the first teaser video for the album on Instagram. It features the “Halo” singer driving a taxi cab through Texas. A group of people look up to see a billboard of Beyoncé waving in a country hat, as her vocals in a country twang play in the background. After she drives away, the screen cuts to black to reveal the album’s release date (March 29).

Beyoncé also dropped two cover art images for the album. The first shows Beyoncé wearing a black blazer with a metallic cup bra and matching underwear, as well as a black cowboy hat and massive silver earrings. The second cover art image is in-black-and-white, featuring Beyoncé in a black cowboy hat and a black Western-style shirt.

Beyoncé previously spoke about her three-part Renaissance project in Harper’s Bazaar’s September 2021 cover story. “I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible,” she said. “I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”