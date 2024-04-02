Barry Keoghan Reacts to Girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter’s Steamy SKIMS Photos

Image Credit: SKIMs

No one can get Sabrina Carpenter‘s SKIMS photo shoot off their mind — including the “Feather” artist’s boyfriend, Barry Keoghan. After the 24-year-old singer’s campaign with Kim Kardashian‘s brand went live, the 31-year-old Saltburn actor showed his support for the steamy pictures.

Sabrina posted an Instagram carousel on Monday, April 1, of her lingerie photo shoot. She captioned it, “Hellooo it’s Sabrina your spring @skims girl.” Multiple stars flooded the comments section, including Kehlani and Julia Michaels, but Barry’s reaction made headlines.

According to Billboard, Barry commented, “🔥🥵 barbie emoji,” which prompted many to call him the “luckiest” man.

Sabrina’s ’90s-themed photos featured her in various underwear and lace outfits. In one shot, she’s dressed in a light pink corset top and matching thong with white thigh-high tights, holding up a landline photo to her ear. In another image, the Girl Meets World alum appears to be changing the channel on her TV and donning a lace two-piece lingerie set. The entire shoot exuded a nostalgic aura, with multiple nods to the decade.

In a SKIMS press release, Sabrina gushed over the “many beautiful underwear styles” that the shapewear company sells. She also touted the brand’s comfortable products.

“Every piece I wore was super flattering and so comfortable, which of course is always a given with SKIMS!” she said. “I loved the femininity of the whole creative. I feel very excited SKIMS chose me to be the face of this campaign as I’ve always been a fan of the brand.”

Kim, 43, also shared the pictures to her own Instagram. In her caption, the SKIMS boss called Sabrina a “next-gen pop star.”

As for Barry, his public comment to Sabrina may have been subtle, but the pair have apparently been enjoying some time together as of late. The two are rumored to have started dating in late 2023, and they went public at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party on March 10.

Neither of them has publicly commented on their relationship. However, in early March, fans caught Sabrina running up to hug Barry after she served as Taylor Swift‘s opening act on the latter’s international Eras Tour. The Masters of the Air actor was then reportedly seen spinning her around in a sweet embrace.