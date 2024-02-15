Are Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter Dating? Everything We Know About Their Relationship

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan sparked dating rumors at the end of 2023, but they haven’t commented on their relationship in public. So, fans are dying to know whether their outings were either a sign of a budding romance or just a brief fling.

Find out the status of Sabrina and Barry’s relationship below.

Are Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan Dating?

In September 2023, the “Feather” artist and the Saltburn star first met at Paris Fashion Week in September 2023. That December, they were spotted having dinner together in Los Angeles. At the time, it still wasn’t clear whether or not they were dating, as Sabrina and Barry were photographed walking near each other.

However, the pair officially — and inadvertently — confirmed their relationship in February 2024 after being seen making out at Sabrina’s Hollywood Hills home, per E! Over their pre-Valentine’s Day weekend, the two reportedly went out to Nobu together, then enjoyed another outing in the City of Angels a few days later.

Sabrina Carpenter e Barry Keoghan saindo de um jantar em Los Angeles. (12/02) pic.twitter.com/mav3EICLZR — Sabrina Carpenter Brasil (@scarpenterbr) February 15, 2024

Who Has Sabrina Carpenter Dated?

Prior to dating Barry, Sabrina was linked to Shawn Mendes in early 2023, but the “Stitches” artist quickly shut down the rumor by saying they were “not dating” at the time.

Sabrina’s most infamous past relationship, though, was with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Joshua Bassett. In 2020, the duo was spotted spending time together that summer in L.A. In the fall, they dressed up as Sharkboy and Lavagirl for Halloween. In 2021, Joshua’s other former girlfriend Olivia Rodrigo released her first album, SOUR, which many speculated was inspired by Sabrina and Joshua’s relationship.

On Olivia’s hit single “Driver’s License,” she sings about “that blonde girl” who’s “older” than her, which fans believed was a hint about Sabrina, since she and Olivia have a four-year age gap.

Who Has Barry Keoghan Dated?

Four months before he and Sabrina were seen for the first time on a date, Barry broke up with his ex-girlfriend Alyson Kierans. The former pair share a son named Brando together.

During a January 2024 interview with GQ, the Masters of the Air actor spoke about his former girlfriend briefly, noting, “She’s done a great job, and she’s an incredible mother.” He didn’t divulge any details of their breakup to the publication at the time.