Olivia Rodrigo’s Boyfriend History: From Joshua Bassett To Today

Ever since the smash hit ‘Driver’s License’ came out, fans have been obsessed with Olivia Rodrigo’s dating life. Here’s details on the men that Olivia has dated.

Olivia Rodrigo does not hold back about her personal life in her music. The 19-year-old superstar rose to fame thanks to her hit breakup anthem “Driver’s License.” Just like Taylor Swift, Olivia writes about her love life in her lyrics, although she leaves many details — including her partner’s identity — open-ended. Still, fans have come to the conclusion that Olivia’s relationship with fellow performer Joshua Bassett inspired her debut album Sour. Olivia was in a relationship before and after she dated Joshua, 21. Here’s everything to know about Olivia’s dating history and the men she’s loved.

Ethan Wacker

Olivia’s first serious boyfriend was actor Ethan Wacker, 19. They met on the Disney Channel comedy series Bizaardvark, where Olivia played Paige Olvera and Ethan played Bernie Schotz. The co-stars officially started dating in July 2018, but they waited six more months until they made the romance Instagram official. “Happy 6 months! You are the greatest,” Ethan wrote alongside a since-deleted photo of the pair from January 2019. Olivia and Ethan continued dating until August 2019, when fans noticed that they wiped footage of each other off their IG pages.

However, the exes are still on good terms. When Ethan revealed he got accepted into Vanderbilt University in May 2020, Olivia congratulated her ex-boyfriend on her Instagram Stories. “Ahhhh I’m so proud! He’s the best!” she said at the time, according to reports. Plus, after “Driver’s License” was released, Ethan denied rumors floating around on TikTok that the song was about their relationship. “Nope, I treated her well,” he wrote on TikTok.

Joshua Bassett

The Olivia-Joshua relationship was a major pop culture moment in 2021. The pair, who co-star in Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series as Nini and Ricky, respectively, were linked in a supposed love triangle involving fellow Disney darling Sabrina Carpenter, 22. The release of “Driver’s License” led to fans attempting to decipher Olivia’s apparent references to Joshua and Sabrina. Later on, Joshua and Sabrina fueled the fire by releasing songs with heartbreaking lyrics that fans believe are about the drama between the three stars. However, none of them have confirmed this, and Olivia and Joshua have never even confirmed their rumored romance.

In a GQ interview published June 2021, Joshua addressed the supposed love triangle. He revealed that “the hardest thing” has been “biting my tongue, in a lot of ways, but the reality is it’s kind of like a lost cause trying to talk about any of that stuff, and I refuse to feed into any of the bullshit, so I just don’t.” Joshua added, “[Everyone] is asking me about Sabrina and Olivia. Why don’t we focus on these women for who they are? Let’s focus on the art that they’re making and how great they are instead of their relationship to a boy.” In that same interview, Joshua came out as a member of the LGBTQ community. “Even if there are consequences, I would much rather deal with consequences and live my truth than live in fear,” he said.

Adam Faze

Olivia’s most recent beau was producer/director Adam Faze, 24. The pair were first spotted together getting cozy at the premiere of Space Jam 2 at Six Flags Magic Mountain on June 29, 2021. A source told E! at the time that Olivia brought Adam as her plus one to the event and even introduced him as “her boyfriend.” In November 2021, they were seen packing on PDA out in L.A. in photos obtained by Page Six.

Sadly, Olivia and Adam are no longer together. Their breakup was reported by numerous outlets in February 2022. A source told People that “they’ve been over for a bit now.” Olivia and Adam still haven’t publicly discussed their short-lived romance.