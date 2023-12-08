Olivia Rodrigo Reveals How ‘Obvious’ It Was After ‘Accidentally’ Following an Ex Online While ‘Stalking’ Him

Image Credit: ALLISON DINNER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Was it social suicide? Olivia Rodrigo recalled everyone’s worst nightmare during her December 7 appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. The 20-year-old recording artist slipped up when “stalking” an ex-boyfriend’s social media account and “accidentally” followed him online.

“I had this very embarrassing encounter once where I was stalking my ex as one does. Sue me, sorry,” Olivia explained. “And I accidentally followed him ’cause I was stalking him. I was just following one person, so it was super obvious that I was following him.”

The “All-American Bitch” hitmaker revealed her friend asked her, “Oh my god! Did you mean to follow him? Like, un follow him!” but Olivia’s phone was about to die before she could click the “unfollow” button on Instagram.

“And I went to open the Instagram app, and the second I opened the app, my phone died,” the Grammy Award winner said. “I couldn’t find a charger, so I was just following my ex for a while.” She then joked that people assumed her account got hacked after it was revealed that the one person she was following was an ex. “People were like, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s hacked!’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, you guys be safe! Get your two-factor authentication, you guys.’”

Olivia’s public Instagram account notably has millions of followers, but she follows zero people on the app. In order to avoid making the same mistake again, the “Driver’s License” singer-songwriter noted to host Jimmy Fallon that she has a Finsta now, a.k.a. a “fake Instagram” for privacy.

Most of Olivia’s music has encompassed heartbreak and love, primarily in her first album, SOUR. However, her sophomore album, GUTS, has a different tone, with songs that encapsulate the humor in dating and figuring out life in general.

This weekend, the “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl” rocker is the musical guest on Saturday Night Live — her second time appearing on the hit show. She has also been busy performing her new album as well as promoting her latest single, “Can’t Catch Me Now,” which she wrote for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Olivia sang most of her new music at Los Angeles’ Jingle Ball earlier this month.

Next year, Olivia will embark on her GUTS world tour. While talking to Jimmy about it, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star admitted that she still gets “nervous” when she performs in front of large crowds. However, she expressed her excitement for the upcoming gig, joking that if she forgets a lyric while performing, she can hold up the microphone to let the fans sing along with her.